Abu Dhabi Police have identified nine proactive precautions for mountain climbing and hiking enthusiasts, which are full knowledge of the geographical nature of the adventure site and its appropriate timing, following up on the weather, avoiding going to valleys in case of weather fluctuations, taking first aid tools and a power charger for the phone, as well as providing suitable bags, lifelines and a flashlight.
