At least nine people were killed Saturday when a parked train carriage in southern India caught fire after a passenger tried to make tea.

The carriage was detached from a train and parked at the Madurai railway yard in Tamil Nadu state (south) when the fire broke out just before dawn.

“There was one parked vehicle that had been booked by a tour operator. One of them tried to make tea, which caused the fire,” Madurai district spokesman Sally Taplapati told AFP.

He added, “Nine people were killed, three of them women. Nine others were injured, which did not pose a threat to their lives.”

The identity of the victims has not yet been confirmed.

Video footage showed flames rising from the windows of the train carriage.

Some of the passengers managed to escape in time.

Local media reports said the passengers had illegally inserted a gas cylinder that exploded and tried to use it.