Rescuers intensified their search earlier and found 4 people near the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula and 5 others in the same area a few hours later, but the Coast Guard said it could not confirm whether they were rescued alive.

Public broadcaster NHK said they were unconscious.

The Coast Guard said all nine people were found in an area near the tip of the peninsula north of the site, where the boat sent a distress call Saturday.

The site is known to be a difficult place for boats to maneuver due to its rocky coast.

The boat, which was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members went missing after sending a distress call, according to the Coast Guard, which added that the water infiltrated the boat before it began to sink.

He added that the 19-ton boat “Kazuo 1,” made an emergency call early Saturday afternoon, saying that its bow sank and that it began sinking and tilting as it sailed off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Since then, contact with the tour boat has been lost, according to the Coast Guard.

And 17 people are still missing.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but experts suspect that the boat ran aground and was damaged in strong waves in an area known for its strong currents and rocky coast.

In turn, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was attending a two-day summit in Kumamoto, southern Japan, canceled his program for a second day and returned to Tokyo.