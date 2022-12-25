Home page World

Of: Jana Stabener

Split

After Argentina’s win over France, Lionel Messi celebrates wearing a black cape at the World Cup in Qatar. As with Harry Potter, finds Twitter.

Footballer Lionel Messi experienced what is arguably the greatest moment of his career when he held the golden World Cup trophy in his hands and celebrated Argentina’s victory over France (4-2) at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, one thing in particular excited them worldwide attention – the black “fly screen” robewhich Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani personally placed around his shoulders after the victory.

Messi with cape “Bisht” in Qatar gets mockery on social media

The robe worn by Messi on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 is the Arabic “Bisht”. According to German Press Agency (dpa) a traditional noble overgarment of Qatar for important personalities on the national day. A great honor, because, as one user wrote on Twitter, the cloak is “a sign of the highest honor in the Arab world”.

Still, people on social media can’t hold back their ridicule. Like her, the German team really treated the belated World Cup boycott in Qatar back then, they poke fun at Messi’s Qatar cape after the World Cup final. Especially because the entire World Cup was repeatedly criticized for human rights violations, the gesture seems just as strange to many as that of the national team covering their mouths during the team photo.

Some even see a resemblance in the black cloak Harry Potter and the famous magic sport Quidditch, in which witches and wizards on broomsticks have to hit rings of different sizes with different balls. And at the same time the cloak is a bit reminiscent of the well-known invisibility cloak that Harry gets as a gift from Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore. Here are nine Twitter reactions that pack a punch.

1. “Seriously?”

2. With all the laughs, it’s important to remember that this is a “show of the highest deference.” No one meant Messi any harm with the cape.

3. FACTS: “With the black cape, #Messi looks like he just won the #Quidditch World #Championship.”

4. “He should be allowed to celebrate in the national jersey,” says this user.

5. “Couldn’t tell anyone Messi had to hold up the World Cup trophy wearing a Harry Potter robe.”

6. Some wish Messi had shed his cape.

7. Others, like journalist Eugen Epp, pity Messi that he now always has to appear in history books with his cloak around his shoulders.

*But as already explained, the cloak “Bisht” is no small thing in the Arabic world. Just calling it “weird” or “insulting” goes against our values ​​at BuzzFeed. Therefore, research the tradition of the cloak before forming an opinion.

8. The cape might not have been a good idea though – it’s a lot of Photoshop material.

9. What would it be like if the winner got “from Söder Lederhose und Janker”?