Dubai Police arrested nine people who were engaged in an unlicensed activity, in violation of orders and laws, which is selling unlicensed gas cylinders, which poses a serious risk to the public safety of members of society, as they are distributed and stored in an unsafe manner, and are not subject to approved controls and requirements, which exposes them to ignition or explosion, which may cause severe material or human damage at any moment.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, Brigadier Hareb Al Shamsi, said that the arrest operation comes within the efforts of Dubai Police to arrest street vendors who practice activities that violate public safety laws and requirements, and to ensure the protection of society from any behavior or phenomena that may cause any harm, and to achieve the highest levels of public safety, and to ensure the sustainability of security and safety for members of society in the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Shamsi explained that the security teams of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations seized two vehicles used by nine people who were selling unlicensed gas cylinders in a manner that violated laws and requirements, and were using unapproved storage sites. The security teams confiscated 343 unlicensed cylinders.

He pointed out that gas cylinders are materials that require specific standards and requirements for transportation, storage and method of use, as they are flammable hazardous materials, so dealing with such vendors poses a risk to the public safety of members of society. He called on members of society to buy cylinders from licensed and approved entities only.