Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 18:30

The afternoon of Friday, the 9th, would mark the return home of nine of the 58 passengers killed in the Voepass plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. They worked for the GhelPlus Group, a construction materials company, which held a convention in the interior of Paraná on the Thursday (8) before the tragedy.

In an official statement published on social media, the company expressed its regret over the accident that killed one employee and eight sales representatives. Of the nine people linked to the business group, three worked in São Paulo and the others in the Northeast. They are:

– Constantino Thé Maia, worked as a commercial representative in Rio Grande do Norte;

– Thiago Almeida Paula, born in Ceará, but worked as a sales representative in Rio Grande do Norte;

– Raphael Bhone, Regiclaudio Freitas and Wlisses Oliveira, worked as commercial representatives in Ceará;

– Ronaldo Cavaliere, worked as a sales representative in Alagoas;

– Rosângela Souza and Luciani Cavalcanti, worked as commercial representatives in São Paulo;

– Pedro G. do Nascimento, collaborator based in São Paulo.

“Each of them was much more than a coworker. They were friends, family members, extraordinary people who touched the lives of everyone around them with dedication, joy and professionalism,” highlights the note published by the company.

Freitas lived in Limoeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, where he was one of the owners of a construction materials store. In this company he was a partner of Wlisses Oliveira, who lived in Fortaleza and had another company of his own in the capital of Ceará. Bohne also lived in Fortaleza and had a construction materials store.

Paula, although born in Fortaleza, lived in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, where she worked as a sales representative in the construction materials sector.

Sales representative Constantino Thé Maia was the last victim of the plane crash to have his name released by Voepass. On the morning of Saturday the 10th, the company reported that the name of the man from Rio Grande do Norte had not initially appeared on the passenger list due to a technical issue related to “check-in, boarding and passenger counting validations”. Voepass did not provide details about the technical problem.

Constantino was married and has two teenage children. Relatives traveled to São Paulo to identify the body.

The crash of the Voepass plane is the plane crash on Brazilian soil with the most victims since 2007, when a tragedy involving a TAM aircraft left 199 dead.

The cause will still be investigated by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), linked to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The plane’s two black boxes were found and the pilot had not reported the emergency to the control agencies, according to the FAB.

Voepass says the aircraft, an ATR type, was in good condition and had undergone maintenance. The model, considered safe, is widely used in commercial aviation for short trips.

Experts believe that weather conditions may have contributed to the disaster. Images show the aircraft falling into a vertical spin, a position known as a “flat spin” in aviation circles. This is the main indication that the accident occurred due to a loss of lift, a “stall”. The loss of lift may be associated with the formation of ice on the aircraft’s wings.

The identification of the dead will be carried out at the Central Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in the capital of São Paulo. The bodies are still being removed from the aircraft, in a task that has been going on since dawn. Among the victims were doctors who were traveling to an oncology conference in São Paulo, businessmen who were returning from a construction event in Paraná, professors from a local public university, and passengers who were going to visit relatives.