India’s ardent Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara completed his 10 years in international cricket on Friday. Pujara is counted among the greatest Test batsmen in the country. Since making his debut in 2010, Pujara has played 77 Test matches and scored a total of 5840 runs at an average of 48.66.

32-year-old Pujara shared this information on social media on Friday and thanked his fans and fans. Pujara also wished his wife a happy birthday on Twitter. It is interesting that Pujara’s wife Pooja’s birthday is also today (9 October).

Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru on 9 October 2010. He has since scored 18 centuries and 25 half-centuries in 77 Tests, including the best of 206 runs.



Pujara wrote, ‘I feel proud to have completed 10 years as an Indian cricketer. He grew up playing cricket in Rajkot, playing in front of his father’s eyes. Never thought that this journey will bring here. Thanks to all fans for the best wishes. Always willing to contribute more for the team.

He further wrote, ‘Incidentally, today my wife Pooja also has a birthday, so Pooja has ensured that I will never forget this date.’

In the first innings of the first Test match of his career, Pujara failed and became Johnson’s victim by scoring only 4 runs. In the second innings he scored 72 runs which was also the top score of the innings for India. India won the match by 7 wickets in which the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored a double century, was the man of the match.

Pujara then made himself a regular member of the Indian Test team and replaced Rahul Dravid at number-3. When India won the Test series for the first time in Australia, Pujara scored 521 runs in four Tests with three centuries in which he averaged 74.43.

