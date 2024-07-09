The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has set nine obligations for recreational fishing in the waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, allowing the fishing of 24 species of fish during recreational fishing, while adhering to the permitted quantities per day, while prohibiting the fishing or harming of 11 species of living aquatic resources, noting the necessity of obtaining a permit before practicing the hobby of fishing, within the framework of supporting recreational fishing activities and promoting marine fishing sports in the emirate. In detail, the agency confirmed that the obligations to allow recreational fishing in the fishing waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi include obtaining a license from it, placing the internationally recognized diving flag when using a marine hunting rifle, the presence of at least three persons holding a recreational fishing license on board the boat while fishing with a marine hunting rifle, and cooperation with the agency regarding the disclosure of fishing information, including types, quantities and sizes of catch.

The Authority indicated that the obligations include presenting a recreational fishing license upon request by Authority employees or competent authorities, presenting a valid internationally accredited free diving license for fishing with marine hunting rifles upon request by Authority employees or competent authorities, not using the recreational fishing license by an unlicensed person, not selling or disposing of fish caught while sailing, until returning to the anchorage areas, in addition to not catching or keeping live aquatic resources, or part thereof, for ornamental purposes.

The Authority has allowed recreational fishing in the fishing waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including coastal sites designated for recreational fishing, while recreational fishing is prohibited in sites indicated by fishing ban signs, areas subject to urban development, as well as private and vital areas.

She explained that recreational fishing is practiced either by pedestrians or by using recreational boats, and recreational fishing equipment includes line and hook or sea hunting rifles while practicing free diving (Hayari), or any other method determined by the Authority. While the organization of sea fishing competitions in the emirate’s fishing waters is limited to legal persons working in the field of marine activities. The conditions for obtaining a recreational fishing license stipulate that the applicant must not be less than 18 years of age, and those below that age are allowed to be accompanied by an adult holding a valid recreational fishing license. An application must be submitted to the Authority according to the form prepared for this purpose, and the necessary documents for the license application must be attached to it, via the “Tamm” electronic platform for government services, including the annual license and the weekly license.

The fish allowed to be caught, taking into account the specified number and sizes, include grouper, fat grouper, striped grouper, kingfish, hairy, zaridi, Arabian safi, kofer, qabit, rib basar, shakhili hairy, soli, yama, jash umm al-hala, jash sal, jash zariyah, sib, cobia skull, faskar, jad, badah, yinam, and nasir, in addition to the aqla fish.

The Authority issued 4,181 recreational fishing licenses during the past year 2023, and also recorded a significant increase in recreational fishing licenses, as the number of licenses issued from June to October of last year reached 2,837 licenses.

Prohibitions

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has banned the fishing, trading, keeping or causing harm to any species of living aquatic wealth, including: frash fish, yellow ashnunu, umm dhuris, seahorses, qain, sharks, all types of meat, sea turtles, whales, dolphins, dugongs, and coral reefs.

She stressed the need to take into account what is stated in Ministerial Resolution No. 580 of 2015 regarding the prohibition of fishing, selling and marketing small sizes of fish whose lengths are less than the permitted limit, and any relevant legislation that allows fishing of fish of the permitted lengths and seasons, and to adhere to the permitted fishing quantities per day, which are 24 types of fish for each person and for each pleasure boat.