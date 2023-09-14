Home page World

Jana Stabener

Apple leaves Lightning behind with the new iPhone 15. Feels strange to soon ask Samsung users for help when the battery is empty.

Only recently, Apple presented its VR glasses, which look different than we imagined the technology of the future: Now the company is bringing a new iPhone onto the market and, with this model, is also saying goodbye to its in-house charging cable format “Lightning “, which was considered a major step forward eleven years ago. The iPhone 15, presented on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, is the first Apple model to be charged with a USB-C cable.

People have now gotten used to the fact that iPhones need a special charging cable. But that is now changing. © agefotostock/IMAGO, Collage X @milhatory

Apple’s Lightning cable is history – we remember it

In September 2021, the European Union (EU) named USB-C the uniform charging standard after a long and controversial debate. In the long term, this could prevent electronic waste because only one cable is needed for all devices – from laptops to tablet computers and smartphones to headphones and other small devices. (Only Chris Pine’s disposable camera doesn’t need a cable, which makes it cooler than the new iPhone.)

Apple had previously tried in vain to dissuade the EU from its plan. The iPhone manufacturer argued that politicians should not make small-scale regulations. The company criticized the fact that the technically inferior micro-USB port was briefly discussed as a new standard. Apple also feared trouble with its own customers, who would then no longer be able to use their existing Lightning cables and other accessories with new devices.

In the long term, iPhone users will now switch from the “Lightning” cable to the USB-C cable – especially when they buy new Apple devices. After a decade of extra charging cables and spontaneous emotional outbursts because no one has an iPhone charging cable, it’s an unusual feeling. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA collects nine tweets that remember.

9. It’s a good thing that iPhone cables will soon be history. Or do you have another opinion?

(With material from dpa)