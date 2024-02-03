The Federal National Council finally approved requests submitted by a number of council members to discuss nine new general topics with the government, concerned with societal, economic and health issues, including three topics on education, a fourth on raising the efficiency of government employees, and another on the pharmaceutical industries, in addition to… Topics related to enhancing reproductive rates, managing endowments and zakat funds, the knowledge-based economy, and the role of government media in rooting content and consolidating national identity.

The Council decided to refer the nine topics to four specialized parliamentary committees, in preparation for starting to prepare an action plan to discuss with the relevant government and community agencies, and prepare the necessary parliamentary reports on them, including the conclusions and observations monitored by the committee, and the recommendations it deems appropriate, to be submitted to the Presidency of the Council. To set dates for its discussion with the government during the current legislative term.

The Council referred four general topics to the “Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs” Committee, including “the government’s policy regarding the quality of life of educational staff and its impact on the outcomes of the educational process,” for discussion by focusing on several challenges related to the job burdens of teachers, including “working hours and teacher quorums.” The intensity of the curriculum compared to school days and other supervisory and administrative tasks.”

National Education also received the topic “Government policy on technical education and vocational training,” to discuss it through the axes of “the state’s efforts to develop the education sector, both general and higher, in accordance with development plans and programs, the needs of the labor market, and the state’s strategy regarding the technical education and vocational training sector.” And its future visions, in addition to the legislation regulating this sector as it is a vital field that needs to formulate and develop its components to be a true contributor to the field of sustainable development, and finally the challenges affecting this sector, especially related to guidance and attracting students of technical education and vocational training to keep pace with the requirements of the labor market.”

The committee also received the topic “Government policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the educational sector” for discussion, including: enhancing citizens’ participation in the educational sector, the role of the teacher as the foundation and essence of the educational process and the main element in raising the level and quality of education, strengthening the role of the citizen teacher from all aspects, and the challenges. Which affects the specific rates of localization in this sector.

Finally, the same committee received the topic of the government’s policy in enhancing the role of government media in rooting content and consolidating national identity, to discuss it in terms of: coordinating federal media efforts to develop government media performance, and implementing media initiatives and projects to support and enhance the state’s reputation and its positive relations with other peoples, whether through traditional or traditional media. Modern, opportunities and challenges produced by modern media.

The Council decided to refer three general topics to the Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee, including the government’s policy on raising the efficiency of workers in the government sector, for discussion through axes: activating the workforce planning system in the federal government and supervising its implementation, and raising the level of skills and knowledge (future skills). For the workforce, adopting new concepts related to training, continuous learning, self-learning, and developing skills to keep pace with the rapid changes in the labor market in light of the development of national strategies in the country.

The “National Health Service” also discusses the issue of the government’s policy in achieving national security for the pharmaceutical industry and medical supplies by focusing on the transformations taking place in the global drug market, such as the monopoly of the market by giant institutions that possess high capabilities in the field of research and development and the resulting difficulty in obtaining medicine. At the appropriate time and at prices that are compatible with the purchasing capabilities of all segments of society at all times, especially in times of crises, and the possibility of achieving self-sufficiency for the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries as a basic requirement that the state is working to achieve.

The committee also discusses the issue of the government’s policy regarding enhancing fertility rates in the country by focusing on axes: the challenges faced by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection while exercising its role in enhancing fertility rates in the country, the decline in births, the decline in fertility rates among citizens, and efforts to enhance reproductive rates in a way that ensures A population balance that keeps pace with economic growth in the country.

Endowment and Zakat management

The Presidency of the Federal National Council handed over a general topic on the government’s policy regarding the management and sustainability of endowments and zakat funds and enhancing their societal role to the Technology, Energy, Mineral Resources and Public Utilities Affairs Committee, in order to discuss it from several axes, most notably the importance of managing, sustaining and investing zakat and endowment funds and disbursing them in priority banks due to their It has an effective impact in achieving social solidarity and sustainable development.

The topics also included achieving the state’s visions and strategies aimed at enhancing the value of endowment and zakat in economic and social development and the governance of its management, administrative and investment projects and their diversity in the field of endowment and zakat, and the extent to which these projects keep pace with modern administrative and investment methods, in addition to the level of services provided in the field of endowment and zakat.

Knowledge-based economy

The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council received a general topic on the government’s policy in promoting the knowledge-based economy from the Council’s presidency, in preparation for discussing it through a number of axes, most notably the importance of the growing role of knowledge in contemporary economies, and its formation as one of the most important sources of developing and diversifying sectors. economic, and efforts to promote the knowledge-based economy sector in the country, which is expected to contribute to 5% of the gross domestic product by 2025.

The topics also focus on adopting the frameworks, legislation and tools necessary to develop human perceptions and knowledge, adopting the ideas of creative people and talents to become real models, and transforming them into goods and services that contribute to the growth and diversification of the economy and others.