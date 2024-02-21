With more than 11.5 million cubic meters per day, the Corporation has achieved pioneering results and unprecedented numbers in a number of different water projects, reflecting the development of infrastructure in the water sector in the Kingdom.

On Tuesday, during the ceremony sponsored by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, and attended by the Governor of Desalination, Engineer Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdul Karim, and representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, the Corporation received certificates for the largest water desalination plant in the world for its giant “Ras” system. Al-Khair” with a production capacity approaching 3 million cubic metres, the largest covered tank for storing drinking water in the world with a production capacity of up to 3 million cubic metres, and the largest drinking water storage facility represented by the “Bariman Strategic Water Reservoir” with a capacity exceeding 2 million cubic metres.

The “Desalination Company” also obtained the certificate of the largest covered drinking water storage facility in the world for the strategic Riyadh water reservoir with a capacity of 4.79 million cubic metres, the largest piped water transport system for desalination in the world with a length of 14,217 kilometers and a capacity of 19,429 million cubic meters per day, and the largest mobile station. For water desalination in the world, with a capacity of 50 thousand cubic meters per day, and the largest multi-effect distillation desalination unit in the world, compared to the MED-TVC unit in Shuaiba, which has a capacity of 91,200 cubic meters per day, and the largest network of tanks for storing drinking water with a total capacity of 8,970 million cubic meters.

It received the certificate for the lowest energy consumption in water desalination in the world. Reaching less than 2.271 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter.