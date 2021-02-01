Dina Johnny (Dubai) – The Ministry of Education announced the opening of the first evaluation center for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT) in the Ras Al Khaimah region.

Hessa Al-Wahhabi, Director of the International and National Examinations Department, explained that the new test center can accommodate 600 dealers per test day. It includes laboratories equipped at the highest level in accordance with international standards of smart devices and panels. It is also equipped with three training halls that can accommodate 90 trainees at one time, and open waiting rooms that can receive 65 clients at one time.

The Ministry also worked to provide him with the various preventive measures stipulated by the Ministry in order to preserve the health of the community. A group of qualified national cadres work in the center to make the ministry’s service plans successful.

Hessa Al-Wahhabi, Director of the International and National Tests Department

Al-Wahhabi explained that the nine centers are distributed in the regions of Ras al-Khaimah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Sharjah, Dubai, Kalba, Fujairah and Al-Ain. It accommodates 6000 test seats per day for the target groups of students. She explained that it was the duty of the ministry to establish more centers to accommodate the largest possible number of target groups.

The test is mandatory for six categories of twelve students to enter public universities and some private universities, namely Emirati students, students residing in public schools and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum, students wishing to complete their studies at a public or private university in the country, and Emirati students applying for scholarships Outside the country, Emirati and non-Emirati students studying in government continuing education centers and home students, in addition to national service students and applicants to military colleges.