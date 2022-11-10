The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the names of nine national companies that provide the insurance policy against unemployment, and they fall within an insurance complex represented by the Dubai Insurance Company. These include Dubai Insurance, Abu Dhabi National Insurance, Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance, Emirates Insurance, National General Insurance, Orient Insurance, Abu Dhabi National Takaful, and Oman Insurance. and Orient UNB Takaful.

The ministry has identified seven channels for the participation of the worker or employee in the private and federal sectors, whether he is a citizen or a resident, in the unemployment insurance system, which will begin to be applied compulsorily on the first of next January.

The channels include the website (www.iloe.aeThe smart application for the insurance complex, ATM and kiosk devices, businessmen service centers, banking and banking applications, telecom companies’ bills (“Du” and “Etisalat”), short text messages (SMS), and any other channel specified by the Ministry with the service provider.

Regarding the value of the subscription and compensation, she stated that there are two categories; The first includes the worker or employee whose basic salary is 16,000 dirhams or less, and the value of the insurance premium is five dirhams per month, while the value of the compensation he receives, in case he loses his job for a reason beyond his control, is 60% of his basic salary, not more than 10 thousand AED, for a maximum of three months.

As for the second category, it includes the worker or employee whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, and the value of the insurance premium is 10 dirhams per month, while the value of compensation is 60% of the basic salary, not exceeding 20 thousand dirhams, for a maximum period of three months.

The ministry gave the worker or employee the opportunity to choose the periodicity of paying the insurance premium, annually, semi-annually, quarterly or monthly, stressing that “receipt of compensation for a period not exceeding three months in the event of losing the job as a result of termination of services for a non-disciplinary reason or resignation.”

The official page of the UAE government indicated that the unemployment insurance system aims to provide an income for a limited period to the insured during his period of unemployment until an alternative opportunity is provided, in accordance with the provisions of the decree-law, and to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market, and to provide an umbrella of social protection for workers to ensure A decent life for them and their families until an alternative job opportunity is provided, and the best international talents from skilled workers are attracted and maintained in the labor market within the country to reach a competitive knowledge economy.

The insured loses eligibility for compensation in four cases, first, if he is dismissed from his job for disciplinary reasons, in accordance with the provisions of the Law Regulating Labor Relations in the Private Sector, the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government, and any relevant legislation in force. Second, the claim for compensation must not be fraudulent or fraudulent. And third, if it turns out that the facility in which the worker works is fictitious. Fourth, the compensation payment shall be suspended if the employee joins another job during the compensation entitlement period.

“The ministry has given the worker or employee the opportunity to choose the periodicity of paying the insurance premium: annually, semi-annually, quarterly or monthly.”

The unemployment insurance system provides income for a limited period of time to the insured during the period of his unemployment until an alternative work opportunity is available.

7

Channels for employee participation in the system… and 4 cases of the insured losing eligibility for compensation entitlement.