Patna:

In Bihar, 2,406 murders from January to September … 1,106 incidents of rape till September … 9 murders and 4 rapes on average every day … These figures are not from us but from SCRB ie State Crime Records Bureau. Looking at these figures, it seems that criminals have blown away the good governance. Many police stations are watching crime only instead of stopping crime.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has held high level meetings with police officers 4 times a month. Have visited the new police headquarters, then this is the situation. Here the opposition has also got a chance and the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is seeking resignation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

See crime statistics in Bihar

According to the official figures of the Bihar government itself, even during the Corona period, the perpetrators did not end in havoc. There were a total of 2,406 murders from January to September of 2020. According to this average, 9 people are killed everyday. Also know that this figure is before the Bihar elections. The figure during the Bihar assembly elections or after the election has not yet come.

In Bihar, 220 were killed in January, 218 in February, 259 in March, 177 in April, 312 in May, 311 in June, 316 in July, 319 in August and 274 in September. The rape figures are no less frightening. There are 1,106 rape cases registered in the state from January to September of 2020. That is, on an average, 4 cases per day.

Tejaswi asks CM Nitish Resignation of

After these crime figures came to light, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He tweeted that ‘Murder of 13-year-old child in Supaul, murder of a person in Khagadia, murder of RJD (RJD) leader in Ara, murder in Bhabhua, rape in Kaimur, rape in Kahalgaon, hundreds happening daily Murders, robbery, kidnapping, rape are the main achievements of the BJP-led government. The Home Minister should resign.