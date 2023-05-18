Nine months after the dramatic and unforgettable accident, star Anne Heche was buried on Mother’s Day

The actress Anne Heche she was buried 9 months after her disappearance on Mother’s Day.

Anne Heche lost her life last August, in a serious road accident, at just 53 years old. The family wanted to say their last goodbye, 9 months after the events, the mother’s day.

A week after the death, his loved ones decided to cremate the body, but they chose to wait to say their last goodbye until a few days ago. She now she rest atHollywood Forever Cemetery.

Anne received her last goodbye on Sunday afternoon. She loved everyone intensely and deeply and her children thank everyone for the support and love received during this difficult time. They are thankful that they were able to honor their mother on Mother’s Day.

The TMZ source revealed that the star is resting in the “Garden of Legends“, in front of a beautiful view of the lake and close to the actor Mickey Rooney and the musicians Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone.

The sudden death of actress Anne Heche

The actress was aboard hers Mini Coopers, when it crashed into a house located in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Unfortunately, after the collision, the car has caught fire, imprisoning it in that pile of metal sheets. As many as 59 firefighters took more than an hour to succeed in free the body.

The TMZ source revealed that the analyzes highlighted traces of cocaine in the blood.

Anne Heche suffered severe burns and significant lung injuries. She fell into a coma and doctors were forced to put her on mechanical ventilation.

Credit: anneheche – Instagram

On August 11, 2022, the actress was declared brain dead. On August 14, life support was cut off.