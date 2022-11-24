When 38-year-old Australian Sarah Regan, who lives in Sydney, went to change her 9-month-old baby’s diaper, she was horrified to find him lying in a pool of blood. Figuring her daughter Birdie might have a kidney infection, she rushed her to the emergency room. After a battery of tests, the baby was diagnosed with precocious puberty and the blood was from a period.

According to the Australian News website, the discovery occurred after performing ultrasound, hormone tests and X-ray on the wrist. Doctors discovered that the 9-month-old girl’s bones had aged 18 months and that she was experiencing precocious puberty, before she could even walk or talk.

“That was her first period. I didn’t know what to think, we didn’t really know what it was and we had never heard of it before”, says Sarah to the website.

According to the UFMG Faculty of Medicine website, precocious puberty is rare and appears before 8 years of age in girls and 9 years of age in boys. “It is caused by the early circulation of sex hormones in the blood. This is because the child has been exposed to some hormone [como medicamentos]🇧🇷 or because their glands began to produce these sexual hormones in advance”, explains the institution.

This condition can lead to an increased risk of sexual abuse, short stature in adulthood, and an increased risk of obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

Now 2 years old, Birdie is so young that it’s hard for parents to tell what other symptoms she has, like mood swings or period pain.

“She doesn’t have pubic hair or breasts, which some kids with the disease can have,” Sarah tells the News.

The Australian is a mother of three, including Zachary, 10, and Elsie, 1, and admits it’s tough having to constantly explain Birdie’s condition. “When she goes to daycare, I feel like I should explain if they find blood in her diaper. That’s why we have a doctor’s note to make sure no one is worried. This is our biggest challenge for her.”

However, Sarah comments that it is important for people to know about this health condition.

“I also don’t want people to become complacent. If blood is found in a child’s diaper, it should be investigated, ”she suggests.

After the onset of menstruation at 9 months of age, Birdie began to have sporadic bleeding. The child needs to undergo hormone tests, ultrasound and X-rays every six months to check development, explains the News.

Sara Regan tells the Australian website that if her 2-year-old daughter’s development proves to be too fast, she might consider using hormone injections to slow that growth and prevent other elements of puberty from coming too soon.

“She had bleeding since the first case. It hasn’t been monthly. It takes longer, it’s not regular. This makes it very difficult to track. We’re trying to make sure it doesn’t affect her physically. She’s a normal girl, she’s almost 3 years old, she’s having tantrums.”