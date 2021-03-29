The trial against the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a case that shocked USA, was marked this Monday by the transmission before the jury of a shocking video showing the agony of the 46-year-old African American.

“Nine minutes and 29 seconds. That’s how long it lasted, “said prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, about how long the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He passed his knee over Floyd’s neck.

The jury could hear Floyd, handcuffed and pressed against the pavement, gasping for suffocation while passersby asked the agent to loosen his maneuver.

Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit and blue tie, was at the defense table while the video was playing, occasionally taking notes on a yellow notepad.

With 19 years in the police force, Chauvin is accused of murder and wrongful death and face up 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge: second degree murder.

The video of Floyd’s death, recorded and broadcast live on social media by a passerby, sparked anti-racist protests and riots over police abuses against African Americans across the United States and even other countries.

President Joe Biden “certainly will be watching closely, as will Americans across the country, “said his spokesperson, Jen Psaki, mentioning the” wound “that this case left in the country.

Blackwell said in his opening argument that the 45-year-old former agent did not follow police procedures and acted insensitively by continuing to press Floyd’s immobile body to the ground.

“On May 25, 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin he betrayed his police badge when he used excessive and irrational force on Mr. George Floyd’s body, “Blackwell said.

“He put his knees on his neck and on his back, crushing and crushing him, until his breath – no, ladies and gentlemen, until life itself – was ripped from him,” he continued.

Chauvin’s trial has become the center of attention for the movement Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter) and a test on the exercise of justice in the police arena.

“The whole world is watching,” said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney and attorney for the Floyd family, before opening remarks.

“Today begins a historical judgment that it will be a referendum on how far the United States has come in its quest for equality and justice for all, “Crump said.

The lawyer and members of the Floyd family they knelt during the time that Chauvin was seen in the video with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Blackwell made it clear that he did not intend to try all the police officers, but only Chauvin, who was fired from the Minneapolis police department after the incident.

“This case is about Mr. Derek Chauvin,” he stressed.

“We will ask that he be found guilty of second degree murder, third degree murder and wrongful death,” he said.

Floyd’s cause of death is expected to be the central issue in the case, and a key piece of evidence is likely to be the video that the jury saw.

Crump said Chauvin’s defense attorney “is going to try to assassinate George Floyd’s character.”

“But this is Derek Chauvin’s trial, let’s see his record,” he said. “The facts are simple. What killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force“.

Floyd died while being detained by Chauvin for the alleged use of a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, told the jury that Floyd was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest and resisted arrest.

“Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do,” Nelson said.

He urged the jury to ignore the politics and social movements surrounding the case.

“There is no political or social cause in this room,” he added.

Chauvin’s trial takes place in a heavily guarded Minneapolis courtroom. The process is expected to take approximately one month.

The 14-member jury is racially mixed: six white women, three black men, two white men, two mixed-race women, and one black woman.

Their ages range from 20 to 60 years old and they include a chemist, a social worker, an accountant and a nurse. Two are immigrants to the United States.

One is a grandmother, another is newly married, and another is a single mother of two teenagers.

The police officers they are rarely convicted in the United States and sentencing for any of the charges against Chauvin will require the jury to render a verdict unanimous.

Nelson requested that the trial be delayed and moved out of Minneapolis due to the announcement made on March 12 that the city government had reached a “wrongful death” settlement for $ 27 million with the Floyd family, but Judge Peter Cahill rejected those claims.

Three other former police officers – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng – also face charges in connection with Floyd’s death. They will be judged separately throughout the year.

