Abu Dhabi (WAM)

During the past week, “Expo 2020 Dubai” maintained the upward trend of mass turnout amid the application of the best safety and prevention measures against “Covid-19”, at a time when the global event continued its mission to connect minds and create the future through various events and activities of a global nature, The “Expo” included events and events witnessed by the global event in its thirteenth week.

And the organizing committee of “Expo 2020 Dubai” revealed that the global event succeeded in registering 8,958,132 visits after 95 days of its holding, noting that 50% of the visitors carried seasonal tickets, while the number of repeated visits reached 3.5 million visits.

The committee said: The global event hosted 17,724 events during its first half, at a rate of 190 events per day, and hosted 8,902 government officials, including heads of state, prime ministers, and ministers, who witnessed many official events, including the National Days of Expo, which provide a unique opportunity. To highlight the culture and achievements of each specific country, especially its own pavilion and schedule of events during the period of the international event.

The number of virtual visits to “Expo 2020 Dubai” exceeded the 50 million barrier, and the “Expo Live” shows had an active role in this, which enables visitors to take a live virtual tour through the website, which is available according to their own desires, in addition to the main offers that were It has a role in attracting millions of viewers from all over the world.

Faster connections

Maha Marish, Senior Vice President of Corporate Transformation for Business and Digital Communications at Etisalat, the digital services partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, confirmed that the global event today is the most and fastest connected place in the world, thanks to the coverage of the fifth generation communications that the exhibition enjoys.

She said: “The fifth generation communications have highlighted the opportunities in smart cities and various communication applications, including virtual and augmented reality, cars, self-driving planes, and others, so that the smart communication applications in the “Expo” today are the most comprehensive and fastest in the world.”

UAE thinkers

The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research launched from Expo 2020 Dubai the “Emirates Thinkers” project, which aims to highlight the Emirati intellectual output in various strategic fields in line with the state’s vision, and present it in an image that reflects the ambitions of the Emirati elite of thinkers, researchers and the rising generation, who bring them together. Passion for thought and the elevation of the nation in order to serve the goals of comprehensive development. The project provides a unified national platform for incubating thinkers and researchers, which contributes to unifying their efforts within a strategic direction that serves the decision maker and research institutions, and raises the value of intellectual and knowledge output in the country, while this new platform represents a first step towards further development of these centers and more coordination among them.

Investing in Sudan

The Sudanese Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation organized a forum entitled “Investment in Sudan”, at the Sudan pavilion, which bears the slogan “Land of Endless Opportunities”, located in the Opportunities Zone at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Ahlam Madani Sabeel, Sudan’s Minister of Investment, said that her country’s participation in this global event allows investors from all over the world, especially the Arab Gulf states, to learn about the opportunities, fields and resources that Sudan abounds in.

national days

The countries participating in “Expo 2020 Dubai” continued to celebrate their national days, as the global event witnessed the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Yemen, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Moeen Abdul Malik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen, and the Republic of Tunisia celebrated its National Day at “Expo 2020 Dubai”. In the presence of His Excellency Al-Rabihi bin Hamza, Minister of Commerce and Export Development.