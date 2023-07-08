For some years, the German government has tried to encourage women and men to have children and offer a series of benefits from the state for the first months of life of babies.

It's about a tax benefit for fathers and mothers in Germany who raise, educate and live with their children, where the Teutonic government helps adults financially for having a child in the Teutonic country, learn about the two benefits.

‘Elterngeld’ program



The German State wants the country to have a higher birth rate of children and one of the programs to encourage parents to have babies is called ‘Elterngeld’where the Government itself it subsidizes a good part of the maintenance of the minor.

This help allows parents to raise and care for their baby in the first months of life. According to official government information, a salary is given during the first 12 or 14 months of the baby’s life.

For the first year of life, moms and dads will receive a kind of salary of €1,800This is so that they can take care of 100% of the baby without having to work during the aforementioned period.

65% of this figure can be collected before the baby is born and the remaining percentage during the first year of life.

However, this program It is not intended for people with high income, the Government of Germany placed a limit, only couples who jointly earn less than 300,000 euros per year may be part of this benefit

Although you must take into account that the limit will change very soon and the maximum amount will be reduced to 150,000 euros gross per year.

money for children



On the other hand, the German state offers a second subsidy of 250 euros per month For each child in a family, this benefit is independent of the parents’ salary and can be collected by being subsidized in the previous project.

Incentives to have children in Germany

In this program called ‘Kindergeld’the money consigned It is awarded for each child until they reach 18 years of age.

The objective of these benefits is that both father and mother dedicate the first year of life to their child to take care of him and raise him without worrying about money, since a total of 2,050 euros are given in the first year of the child’s life.

