Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.. The activities of the 14th edition will be launched Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. » From the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship 2022, which will last for 4 days, with the participation of 358 horses. The association confirmed the completion of all preparations and equipment for the launch of the tournament, whose prize money is approximately 9 million dirhams.. provided by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, noting that all work teams are ready to produce the tournament in the best way while providing the best quality in organization according to the highest international standards.

The association announced that the prizes for the matches in the tournament will be unified from first to seventh place, at a value of 60,000 dirhams, as well as the value of the prizes for the three tournaments, gold, silver and bronze, at 60,000 dirhams each. The association also announced the monitoring of encouragement prizes, which is the award for the highest total points for the participating local horses after the seventh place, at a value of 60,000 dirhams, and also 60,000 dirhams for the highest prize/3/ total points for the participating international horses after the seventh place. The association also allocated 3 financial prizes for the photography competition, and the value of the first place prize is 5,000 dirhams, the second place is 3,000 dirhams, and the third place is 2,000 dirhams.

The tournament attracts a selection of world champions and the purest Arabian horse breeds, representing the best local and international stables, and qualified horses from local competitions, which were able to prove their worth during previous tournaments. The Abu Dhabi Championship has been distinguished by its quality and has always been praised by many international judges for the quality of the horses participating in the first class, as they stressed that the quality of horses competing in this competition rarely meet in one forum, such as the World Championship or the All Nations Cup.

The activities of the first day begin at 2:00 in the afternoon in the category of fillies of one year old (A,B), then the run of fillies of two years of age (A,B), followed by the competitions of the filly category of 3 years old, then the category of mares aged 4-6 years.