The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department identified nine methods of electronic fraud, which included: fake shopping sites, impersonation of an official employee, offers of fake offices for domestic help, messages of fake shipping companies, offers of fake marriage, real estate fraud by offering real estate of low value compared to the market to entice the victim to pay quickly, deluding people By winning financial or in-kind prizes, requesting bank data to transfer the financial prize or paying sums to obtain the in-kind prize, indicating that there are three reasons for victims of electronic fraud.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness in the Judicial Department launched “responsibility”, an expanded awareness campaign to confront electronic fraud, which will last for three months, under the slogan “Digital Protection… A Safe Society”, with the aim of raising awareness of the most prominent cases of electronic fraud and the methods used to trap victims, with Explaining the prevention methods that individuals can follow in order to protect themselves from falling into the clutches of cybercrime perpetrators.

The Undersecretary of the Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, stressed the importance of the role played by the “responsibility” center in providing protection to members of society, by intensifying legal and community awareness campaigns that constitute a strong fence to address crimes and negative behaviors, in line with the directions of our leadership towards consolidating the foundations supporting the preservation of on security and stability.

Al-Abri indicated that the Responsibility Center is keen to diversify the means used to deliver targeted educational messages using modern technological means through multiple media platforms.

For his part, the Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness, Counselor Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al-Dhanhani, stated that the launch of the awareness campaign is of particular importance because electronic fraud is one of the most common types of electronic crimes, whose negative impact and damage has increased in the past few years, due to the increase in social media users, With the multiplicity of methods and areas of fraud crimes due to the increase in the number of people on the Internet, and its overlap in all aspects of economic, commercial and social life.

He pointed out that individuals falling victim to electronic fraud comes as a result of not using the correct means of communication and Internet sites, accessing unsafe sites, and not being sure of the party dealing with them, which results in the loss of people’s money using fraudulent methods, and threatens the economic development of individuals, societies and countries, due to losses. The grave victims of this crime are exposed to, and the difficulty of pursuing and recovering money, so it was important to stand on this problem and raise awareness of its forms and methods of prevention.

The campaign sheds light on prevention methods to avoid the methods used in fraud through the production of visual, audio and electronic materials, and the publication of a large number of awareness leaflets and a set of stories and facts witnessed by the courts, through various communication platforms, in addition to legal awareness of the punishment for the perpetrators of the crime of electronic fraud.

Financial advisors identified to Emirates Today 10 precautionary measures by which individuals can protect themselves from electronic fraud, noting that caution and prudence are essential to protecting individuals and their information from fraudsters who try to hack their data in ways that may not be expected for the victims.

The financial advisors, Muhammad Abdel-Azim, Ahmed Saleh, Nariman Hamza, and Amjad Al-Sawaleh, confirmed that protection from pre-payment scams requires not clicking on any pre-payment link in the event that the source is not confirmed directly, and to ensure the credibility of the request, and to be careful to tear papers and documents. Before disposing of it to prevent fraudsters from accessing confidential information, and not to disclose personal or business-related information on social media platforms. The rest of the precautionary measures included: ensuring that personal documents are recovered upon completion of their use, to keep them in a safe place, contacting the telecom company immediately in the event that the mobile phone stops working for an unclear reason, and registering with the notification service via text messages and e-mail to view all transactions that take place. On the bank account, and make sure that the bank has the latest contact information of the person, so that the concerned employees can communicate with him directly when necessary.

Online food ordering scams

Financial advisors emphasized that protection against online food ordering scams requires verification of the invoice amount, the name of the purchaser mentioned in the one-time password message, and verification of the identity of the contact by directly calling the restaurant using a phone number obtained from a public source such as The Internet, pointing out that if the promotional offers are distinguished to an exaggerated degree, they are likely to be fraudulent, with the need to check for any spelling or grammatical errors in the content of the website or the postal address.

They advised to download the latest versions of anti-virus, anti-phishing and anti-spyware software, and constantly update them, while making sure to change the password periodically and use complex passwords for e-mail and logging in to banking services.

