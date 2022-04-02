Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Doctors identified 9 tips that help to fast the month of Ramadan in a healthy and sound manner and avoid common health problems, especially for people with chronic diseases, noting that these tips are: dividing meals into 4 and not just two, drinking a large amount of water, eating water-rich foods, and drinking Liquids, but avoid fried or processed foods.

They pointed out the importance of breakfast on three dates, that breakfast should contain vegetables and whole grains, take enough sleep, avoid eating fatty meals immediately before bed, and reduce drinking stimulant drinks.

They stressed that applying these medical tips during the month of Ramadan will lead to many medical benefits, most notably 5 health benefits: strengthening immunity, eliminating toxins, regulating blood sugar levels, lowering cholesterol levels, and reducing the risk of heart disease, in addition to benefits. Other psychological and social results of fasting and following healthy regimes during the holy month.

Mahmoud Ziko

The benefits of fasting

Initially, Dr. Mahmoud Zico, a family medicine consultant, said: “Fasting the blessed month of Ramadan has many scientifically proven health benefits, especially as it strengthens immunity, helps eliminate toxins, and contributes to regulating blood sugar levels.”

“Fasting lowers cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease,” he added.

He pointed out that the fasting person, by following simple instructions, can lose weight and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. On the contrary, the fasting person may gain weight if he eats excessively at Iftar and Suhoor.

He advised dividing the meals in Ramadan into four meals, represented by breakfast, a light meal after Tarawih prayers, and a light meal after midnight, in addition to Suhoor.

Necessary requirements

He stated that it is necessary during the month of Ramadan to make sure to drink a large amount of water and eat water-rich foods between the Iftar and Suhoor meals, as well as it is important to drink fluids to compensate for what the body loses during daylight hours, as the rates of body sweating increase with the high temperatures.

Zico pointed out that breakfast with three dates is one of the traditional and healthy ways to start breakfast, especially since dates are rich in fiber, and then start eating breakfast, which should include a lot of vegetables to provide the body with the necessary vitamins and nutrients, in addition to whole grains for energy and fiber. necessary,

He pointed out the importance of eating lean red meat, skinless chicken and grilled fish to get a good share of healthy protein, while avoiding fried or processed foods that are high in fat or sugar.

He stressed that the suhoor meal is the main meal that must be taken care of, as it reduces the feeling of hunger during fasting hours, and must contain proteins, fats and complex carbohydrates (such as legumes).

He stated that some fasting people suffer during the month of Ramadan from irregular sleeping schedules, especially that meals are eaten at night, which leads to a decrease in sleeping hours and thus increases fatigue and lack of sleep. Suhoor, avoiding fatty meals right before bed, and limiting drinking stimulant drinks.

Abdul Ghani played you

blood pressure

For his part, Abdel-Ghani Muhammad Da’bek, a family medicine consultant, spoke about the correct methods for blood pressure patients during Ramadan, noting that maintaining blood pressure rates is an important and necessary matter that must be monitored constantly under the supervision of a physician in particular.

He stressed that blood pressure imbalance may result in many health problems, so care should be taken constantly to follow a balanced diet, reduce salt intake as much as possible, exercise, and quit smoking.

He stated that a blood pressure patient can fast naturally, because fasting does not negatively affect blood pressure, provided that the fasting person continues to take the treatment and medications recommended by the doctor, and it is preferable to consult the attending physician before starting fasting so that the patient can ask about the best times in which the patient can Take blood pressure medication.

It is recommended for those who suffer from high blood pressure that is out of control to refrain from fasting until the blood pressure is controlled.

Ahmed Al-Shouha

Suhoor meal helps diabetics to fast

In turn, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shouha, an endocrinology and diabetes consultant, stressed that the blessed month of Ramadan brings us a number of health, psychological and social benefits that we cannot neglect, especially if a healthy lifestyle is adopted that helps raise and strengthen immunity under the exceptional circumstances we live in. Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that most diabetics can fast during Ramadan, but after consulting a specialist doctor in order to conduct a comprehensive review of the patient’s health status.

He said: “The possibility of fasting is determined based on several factors related to diabetes, the nature of the medications the patient takes, and the extent to which blood sugar levels are controlled before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.”

He added, “Based on this comprehensive review, it is determined whether it is possible to fast without exposing the body to danger, and the appropriate doses and appropriate times for taking the drug are also determined.”

He considered that fasting may be harmful for some people with diabetes, and may cause them serious health problems that may lead to hospitalization or lead to the life of the patient.

He explained that fasting for long hours without eating increases the risk of hypoglycemia, so a diabetic should try to eat the suhoor meal before dawn and not in the middle of the night, as this will help keep the blood sugar level more balanced during fasting.

Al-Shouha stressed the need to monitor the level of sugar in the blood during fasting, and that the patient should end his fast for that day in the event of a drop in blood sugar level, calling for the need to develop an integrated healthy diet during the month of Ramadan, which in turn contributes to reducing body weight, controlling the level of sugar in the blood and regulating harmful cholesterol. .