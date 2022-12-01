Home page World

Of: Jana Stabener

Split

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were asked at a press conference in Auckland if they were only dating because they are both women of the same age. © Michael Craig/dpa/Collage

A reporter asks the Prime Ministers of New Zealand and Finland if they are only meeting because they have so much in common. Wow. Here are 9 things he should have asked.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s face slowly grimaces as reporter Joey Dwyer of Newstalk E.g asks her a question at a press conference in Auckland (New Zealand) that he has probably never asked any other head of government. He asks her if she and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are only meeting because they are both the same age and have a lot in common, or if something is actually being negotiated at this meeting.

Ardern reacts quickly (see Instagram video above): “I wonder if anyone has ever asked Barack Obama and John Key (New Zealand’s ex-Prime Minister). They were also the same age.” Of course, there are more men in politics, a circumstance to which Annalena Baerbock drew attention with a woman power selfie power. “That’s the reality,” Ardern said. “But when two women meet, it’s not just because of their gender.”

She gives the reporter a wry smile, showing how annoyed she seems to have to answer that question. Her Finnish colleague Sanna Marin jumps in and says: “We meet because we are prime ministers – of course”. Besides, New Zealand and Finland simply have a lot in common as a country. This is what we want to talk about at this joint meeting.

Prime Ministers of New Zealand and Finland talk about Ukraine war, climate and human rights

The two prime ministers who loudly German Press Agency (dpa) two of the youngest heads of government in the world met on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 to talk about the Ukraine war, climate politics and the fight for human rights, democracy and economic politics.

Gender equality was also to be a topic for the meeting between 37-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin (Finland) and 42-year-old Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand). However, the New Zealand reporter’s sexist question shows that there is still a lot to work through here. Honestly, the journalist could have asked ANYTHING.

We’re collecting nine things that would have been at least less sexist than “are you only dating because you have so much in common?”.

1. He could have asked Sanna Marin if she had already seen kiwis in New Zealand (not the fruit, but the birds). It would also be pure cliché, but hey: at least not sexist.

2. He could have asked her about how to proceed in the Ukraine war.

They exchanged Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern in detail about this. It has been discussed for a particularly long time that this war is increasing the pressure on the cost of living worldwide and that Inflation (which this 1996 receipt shows) further advances. In a Explanation Jacinda Ardern says of the meeting: “We both call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally end the illegal occupation and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.”

3. He could have asked them what they are doing to fight the climate crisis.

The prime ministers also met to talk about climate policy. Sure, because the Climate conference COP27 did not go far enough to save the planet. At the meeting, both signed out loud Daily Finland a far-reaching joint statement in which they also reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating climate change and biodiversity loss and protecting the Antarctic environment.

4. He could have asked how it feels to be the first Finnish Prime Minister to visit New Zealand.

Because Sanna Marin is actually the first head of government from Finland to pay a state visit to the country at the other end of the world. She is the third wife of 46 Prime Ministers of Finland. Annalena Bärbock As German Foreign Minister, she is the first woman to hold this position. A good sign, because As foreign ministers, women are changing our world.

5. He could have asked what’s for dinner at the Prime Minister’s dinner. Biden and Macron are expected to have American cheese at the state banquet in the White House on Thursday evening. Super irrelevant but still more interesting than his sexist question.

6. He could have asked what the female prime ministers are doing to support the people of Iran.

Ardern and Marin welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s resolution establishing a commission of inquiry into Iran to independently investigate human rights abuses there. That The EU Parliament has already broken off contact with Iran. “I am also concerned about the situation in Iran at the moment. The brave women protesting against the laws and security situation of women in Iran. We have to tackle these kinds of problems together,” Marin said loudly Reuters after the joint meeting in Auckland.

7. He could have asked about trade relations between New Zealand and Finland.

Because this was a big topic at the meeting of the two heads of government. In her statement, Ardern writes that it was important to her to speak about New Zealand’s trade relations. She spoke to the Finnish Prime Minister about the new free trade agreement with the European Union and her commitment to ensure that the agreement “is ratified and signed as soon as possible”.

8. He could have asked her about the demographic challenges in her countries.

As highly developed economies and welfare states, Finland and New Zealand stand out loud Daily Finland also facing similar societal challenges. In both countries the population is too old. This creates, similar to Germany, where there was therefore a discussion about retirement at 70, financial problems. Because who finances the old people, who cares for them? Ardern and Marin also shared these common concerns when they met.

9. He actually could have asked anything. Almost everything would have been better than reducing the two to just being a woman again