The roof of a church in northern Mexico collapsed yesterday, Sunday, killing at least nine people and injuring 40, local authorities said, while rescuers continued to search for 30 believed to be still trapped under the rubble.

Soldiers supported emergency services under floodlights, using rescue dogs and rubble-clearing equipment to locate survivors and extract them from the rubble of the church in Ciudad Madero, a city on the Gulf Coast near the port of Tampico.

Footage posted on social media showed the moment the church’s roof collapsed, clouds of gray smoke billowing into the air, followed by the fall of the yellow brick exterior walls.

Jorge Coia, spokesman for the Ministry of Security in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the US state of Texas, said that nine people were killed, 40 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, while 30 are still missing.

In statements to Foro Channel, he thanked the local businessmen who brought equipment to help remove the rubble and rescue efforts.

Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez said in a recorded message posted on social media, “At the moment, the necessary is being done to recover the people who are still under the rubble.”