Nine people, including a child, were killed and 2,800 others were injured, 200 of them in critical condition, today, as a result of the explosion of a number of pager communication devices in a number of Lebanese regions.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said in a press conference that most of the injuries were in the hand.

Most hospitals in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut witnessed the transfer of the injured, while calls were launched for blood donations, according to what was reported by the Lebanese National News Agency.