Students from the College of Computing and Informatics and the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah presented a group of innovative creative projects in the field of artificial intelligence applications, which in turn work to bring about positive change and enhance the quality of life for all members of society, as part of the activities of the UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2024.”

The innovations included “Interpreting Sign Language with Artificial Intelligence,” which is a project targeting the deaf and learning-disabled group by interpreting and translating sign language into written Arabic using the application of artificial intelligence on electronic devices, which recognizes sign language movements and gestures and then converts them into written text. It is understandable, which contributes to the ease of communicating with people of determination and the correct expression of their needs and desires.

Among the innovations is the “Artificial Intelligence Engine for Smart Tracheal Intubation Automation,” which is a technology designed to enhance the ventilatory process by integrating artificial intelligence using advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze medical data, and aims to help health sector workers make more informed decisions during… The ventilator process, by providing real-time guidance and analysis with practical accuracy and effectiveness.

Also included among the projects is the “Smart Surgeon Assistant”, which focuses on the doctor's health and helping him perform his work while evaluating and monitoring his health in the long term. Its idea is based on developing an intelligent system to support surgeons during medical operations by combining artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, where The smart surgeon's assistant maintains the doctor's health and provides him with support while performing his work.

The projects also included, “Controlling a Robotic Arm with Hand Gestures,” which aims to reduce the presence of workers in dangerous places by designing systems that support human cooperation with machines, through developing a robotic arm that is controlled by human hand gestures to simulate the movement of the human hand with the help of… Computer technologies include direct and automatic video analysis. The project also works to address the difficulties and challenges facing people of determination. It is intended that various fields will benefit from this project, including the industrial, health, and security fields.

Among the projects was also “Traffic Sign Recognition”, which uses algorithms to analyze patterns, shapes and colors associated with traffic signs, enabling automatic detection and classification of intelligent transportation systems, and providing assistance in traffic management, with the aim of enhancing road safety.

The students also presented the “Managing Food Stores with Robots” project, which aims to apply food and grocery store management to develop and facilitate shopping using robotic technologies efficiently to manage various tasks, including food stock management, refilling shelves, and helping customers find products faster without having to enter the store, and thus It can contribute to reducing the risk of disease transmission resulting from crowding, and improving shopping processes in food stores.

The students also presented the project “Distinguishing between military and non-military aircraft through image analysis,” as it serves the fields of security and airspace surveillance, and through it advanced image processing techniques and classification algorithms are used to differentiate between military and non-military aircraft by analyzing the visual features of each category for automatic recognition. and aircraft classification.

Among the innovations is also the “Greenify” platform, which is an electronic platform through which consumers can purchase plants and learn more about cultivation and maintenance methods. The importance of this electronic platform is that when customers purchase a product, there will be a percentage of the donation and mangrove trees will be planted. In support of the UAE’s goal of growing 100 million of them by 2023.

The projects included the PsychCheck application, which allows users to diagnose, monitor, and gain insights into a variety of mental illnesses.

Among the applications was also the “Cartoon Application”, which aims to enhance and provide all means of success to small business owners at a free and very simple cost.