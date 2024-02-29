Students from the College of Computing and Informatics and the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah presented a group of innovative creative projects in the field of artificial intelligence applications within the activities of the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2024”. The innovations included “Interpreting Sign Language with Artificial Intelligence,” which is a project targeting the deaf and learning disabled group by interpreting and translating sign language into written Arabic, using the application of artificial intelligence on electronic devices, where it recognizes sign language movements and gestures and then converts them into written text. It is understandable, which contributes to the ease of communicating with people of determination and the correct expression of their needs and desires.

The innovations also included the “Artificial Intelligence Engine for Smart Tracheal Intubation Automation,” which is a technology designed to enhance the artificial respiration process by integrating artificial intelligence using advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze medical data, and aims to help health sector workers make more informed decisions during the process. Artificial respiration. The students presented the “smart surgeon’s assistant,” which focuses on the doctor’s health and helps him perform his work while evaluating and monitoring his health in the long term. Its idea is based on developing an intelligent system to support surgeons during medical operations by combining artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, in a way that maintains the health of surgeons. The doctor and his support while performing his work.

The projects included “controlling a robotic arm with hand gestures,” and it aims to reduce the presence of workers in dangerous places by designing systems that support human cooperation with machines. The project contributes to addressing the difficulties and challenges facing people of determination.

Among the projects was “Traffic Sign Recognition,” which uses algorithms to analyze patterns, shapes, and colors associated with traffic signs, enabling automatic detection and classification of intelligent transportation systems. The students also presented the “Managing Food Stores with Robots” application, which aims to facilitate shopping using robotic technologies efficiently, to manage various tasks, including managing food inventory, restocking shelves, and helping customers find products faster without having to enter the store.

The students presented the project “Distinguishing between military and non-military aircraft through image analysis,” as it serves the fields of security and airspace control, and through it advanced techniques are used for image processing and classification algorithms to differentiate between military and non-military aircraft by analyzing the visual features of each category. Automatic identification and classification of aircraft.

The innovations also included the “Greenify” platform, which is an electronic platform through which consumers can purchase plants and learn more about cultivation and maintenance methods. The importance of this electronic platform is that when customers purchase a product, there will be a percentage of the donation, and the plants will be grown. Mangrove trees in support of the UAE's goal of planting 100 million of them.

The projects included the PsychCheck application, which allows users to diagnose, monitor, and gain insights into a variety of mental illnesses.

The innovative projects included the “cartoon application”, which aims to enhance and provide all means of success to small business owners for free and at very simple costs.