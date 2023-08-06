Nine historic milestones marked the UAE’s climate action, and the UAE became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to announce its goal to achieve climate neutrality, by launching the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which constitutes a national engine aimed at reducing emissions and achieving climate neutrality.

In detail, the UAE’s march for climate action began in 1989 by joining the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol in 1989, joining the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995, joining the Kyoto Agreement in 2005, hosting the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency “Irena” in 2009, and joining For the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, organizing the Abu Dhabi Climate Conference 2019, organizing the Abu Dhabi Climate Dialogue 2021, participating in the Leaders Climate Dialogue 2021, in addition to requesting to host “Cop 28” in 2023.

While the announcement of the UAE initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 came as a milestone in the march that spanned three decades for the country in climate action and a strategic vision for the next three decades.

The deployment and use of clean energy solutions is one of the main pillars of the UAE model in working for climate and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as the country targets within the energy strategy until 2050 a mixture of renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources, to ensure a balance between economic needs and environmental goals with investments amounting to 600 dirhams. One billion dirhams until 2050, to ensure that energy demand is met.

The strategy also aims to raise the efficiency of individual and institutional consumption by 40%, and raise the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix produced in the country to 50%, of which 44% is renewable energy and 6% is nuclear energy, and achieve savings equivalent to 700 billion dirhams until 2050, in addition to reducing Carbon emissions from the electricity production process will increase by 70% over the next three decades, while the UAE government is keen to implement initiatives aimed at reducing emissions, in line with international best practices, by adopting innovative technology and developing sustainable solutions that support the green transition. Today, the UAE has the capacity to produce the least expensive solar energy in the world, and it is home to three of the largest and least expensive solar power plants in the world, and it is the first country in the region to use nuclear energy to generate electricity, and the first country in the region to develop and implement mechanisms for capturing, using and storing carbon. on an industrial scale.

The country is also focusing on increasing its investments in innovative renewable energy sources, such as hydrogen, by building the first green hydrogen project on an industrial scale in the region, which was launched in May 2021, in addition to expanding the production of blue hydrogen to support efforts to create a diversified mix of energy sources. .

The strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 coincides with the application of nature-based solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the harsh effects of climate change. . The total expected annual reduction of these projects is estimated at about one million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, while no less than 30 million local mangrove trees will be planted nationwide by 2030 in order to preserve the coastal environment and enhance its biodiversity.