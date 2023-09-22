Home page politics

From: Jana Stabener

The CDU and CSU accuse the federal government of taking “steps backwards” when it comes to climate protection. Hui. They take their job as opposition really seriously.

It’s not just Greenpeace and other environmental protection organizations that are against the plans of the traffic light coalition (SPD, Greens, FDP) to reform the climate protection law. Also the Union (CDU/CSU), which approves of raids against climate activists, spoke out against it. The deputy chairman of the Union in the Bundestag, Andreas Jung (CDU), said Stuttgart newspaper: “This is a step backwards for climate protection: If this were a CDU law, the Greens would demonstrate in all market places in the republic.”

Union: “The Federal Government has been violating the Climate Protection Act since last year”

The federal government’s draft provides, among other things, for the abolition of the previously mandatory annual sector targets. Compliance with climate targets should be directed towards the future, over a period of several years and across sectors and no longer retroactively checked according to different sectors such as transport or buildings (in which the climate targets were missed dramatically, Five pictures show the bitter reality of climate protection in Germany).

The traffic light guts the climate protection law and thus calls into question the reliability of the path to climate neutrality in 2045. “The federal government has been violating the Climate Protection Act since last year. Instead of finally complying with it, it is now being sanded down,” said CDU politician Jung. The project is the “climate policy oath of revelation of the traffic light”.

Friedrich Merz (r), chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, and Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), chairman of the CSU regional group in the Union parliamentary group. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa, collage screenshots

Such voices from the Union, which has not done enough for climate protection for decades and just a few weeks ago fought tooth and nail against the heating law? As the opposition, the party is likely to take every opportunity to thwart the traffic light government. These nine headlines show she takes her job very seriously:

1. “Insolence” – Union rails against Habeck’s heating law

The CDU/CSU and the Left in particular repeatedly criticize the heating law. Even on the day the new law was passed in the Bundestag, they were still arguing vehemently against it because it didn’t achieve enough and cost the population too much. BuzzFeed News Germany collects seven facts about the new heating law that are guaranteed to leave no one indifferent.

2. Söder speaks of “Jampel-Traffic Light”: Union leaders rail against the Greens

“The Hampel traffic light is the worst government Germany has ever had,” said Markus Söder, who railed against the government at the folk festival in Gillamoos. There is “back and forth week after week” and the traffic light “will no longer successfully contest the year 2025 as a government. We’ll solve them together.”

3. Merz and Dobrindt share against traffic lights

“The therapy session of the traffic light coalition in Meseberg was ineffective,” says Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) at the last closed meeting of the federal government at the end of August 2023. “You have the feeling that despite the hammering and screwing at the traffic light, a few screws still remained loose.” This is also why the Union factions made it clear in their paper what was necessary in terms of economic policy in Germany.

4. CDU politicians criticize the increase in citizens’ money

The more than five million recipients of citizens’ benefit should receive an average of around 12 percent more money by January 1, 2024. CDU boss Friedrich Merz, who sometimes gets in his own way with his statements stands and the Union had criticized the move. There is a problem with the wage gap requirement, according to which social benefits should be noticeably lower than wages, criticized Merz. Work incentives should not be lost.

5. CDU leader Friedrich Merz criticizes the traffic light coalition

By the way, Friedrich Merz also put forward the theory that gender was to blame for the success of the AfD. BuzzFeed News rounds up five more gender counterattacks that are CANCELING THEMSELVES.

6. Union accuses Ampel of “concentrated government incompetence”.

After the coalition dispute over the planned tax relief for companies in mid-August 2023, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt criticized the federal government. “It is hardly possible to demonstrate the concentrated inability to govern and the lack of common will to govern more obviously,” said the chairman of the CSU representatives in the Bundestag Augsburg General. “The Dispute traffic light goes to the next round.”

7. Merz: Traffic lights are to blame for the Germans’ frustration

At the small party conference in June 2023, Friedrich Merz said that increasing “frustration” in society was leading to growing support for the AfD. He complained that the governing coalition had a penchant for excessive regulation. “This government orders, regulates, prohibits, determines and thereby destroys something that we actually need more than ever in this country, namely a willingness to really do something for the environment,” said Merz.

8. Merz sees a government crisis due to the state of the traffic light coalition

Union faction leader Friedrich Merz has Traffic light coalition in view of their disputes (to which BuzzFeed News created memes) inability to act in the coalition committee “We clearly have a government crisis in Germany,” said Merz, who is also CDU chairman, on March 28, 2023 before a meeting of CDU/CSU MPs in Berlin. The federal government can no longer agree on essential issues. “She has been constantly arguing publicly in the last few days and weeks.”

9. Traffic light wants to shrink the Bundestag: Union is already threatening legal action – “rogue state”

In January 2023, the CSU reacted as follows to a bill for an electoral law reform that would reduce the Bundestag back to its standard size of 598 members: “We otherwise only know of denying directly elected members of parliament entry into parliament in rogue states,” said the CSU. Secretary General Martin Huber. “The left-wing yellow traffic light is putting an ax to our democratic foundation.”

