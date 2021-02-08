Separations have multiple consequences for families and their dynamics. Couples who decide to divorce, but have children then fall into a double emotional burden, since it is not only about their duel but also of the boys.

However, a divorce is not negative in itself. “Separation from parents is always an outcome to a conflict and tension. The moment when parents decide to separate is a process that has been developing and has had a long-term impact on family life, “he said. Clarion Maria Carreras, child and adolescent psychologist.

In this context, he added that “there are some situations where kids can experience it as a relief or it can be an opportunity where they understand or clarify everything they have been living for a long time ”.

The specialist provided a series of guidelines to take into account when separating when there are children involved.

1. Establish agreements before speaking with children

“It is super important that in the moment prior to talking with the children the parents have managed to establish agreements about what they are going to tell them, how they are going to tell them, whether they are going to tell them together or separately,” he explained the psychologist.

2. Reflect on the definitiveness of the separation

If it is something temporary or if it is irreversible, it is a situation that makes a difference. “When we pass this information on to the boys, how final the separation is is also something to take into account,” Carreras said.

In this context, he added that “there are some situations where children can experience it as a certain relief or it can be an opportunity where they understand or clarify everything that they have been living for a while before.” Photo Shutterstock.

3. Have a support network

The specialist stressed that “the place of parents is difficult”, since “they have to contain the emotions of the children, but at the same time they have to process their pain and go through the grief.” In that sense, he highlighted the “Importance of the support network so that parents have their own space, because if it does not end up contaminating the nurturing environment, loading it with tension and frustrations ”.

4. Talk to your children about the changes to come.

“At the moment of communicating the separation to the boys, it is important to share the changes that we are defining in relation to their life. The more information let us give them, we are going to leave less room for this lack to be filled with fantasies ”, said the psychologist. Among the examples of these modifications, he mentioned “the time that they will continue to share with each of the parents, the physical space where they will live, the activities that they will carry out with each one or the routines.”

5. Do not overflow at the reaction of the boys

“It’s normal that boys express anger or sadness and, although it is difficult to tolerate pain, it is important to contain their emotions, not mirror them, not emotionally overwhelm when their response to the news is this, “explained the graduate. To do this, he argued that it is essential “not to lose sight of the psychological integrity of the children by providing listening spaces, favoring play or any activity in which they can express themselves.” In this sense, Carreras clarified that, although “sometimes one expects structured spaces, many the most fluid dialogue arises in more spontaneous spaces.”

6. Carefully select the information that the children will receive and provide it clearly

The specialist stressed that a vital point to take into account when talking with children is their age. “We select the most important information that can explain why the parents are no longer together. This amount of information and the language we use may be processed according to the capacities of the child at that time ”, Carreras sentenced while clarifying that“ the rule would be: simple and clear ”. For the little ones, meanwhile, he recommended using drawings or stories as support that can explain more clearly what is being told.

7. Clarify that the separation is only between adults

It is fundamental to refer to the future of the roles and love ties. “At all times it must be clear that what does not change is our love, our availability. The bond is intact and our role as mothers and fathers does not change, said the psychologist.

8. Changes must be progressive

In this point, being careful with timing is essential. According to the specialist, “if we are going to carry out some kind of change in the lives of the boys, it has to be progressive. We have to allow the boys to adapt to the new reality and gradually incorporate them ”to avoid being overwhelmed by the changes.

9. Unify parenting guidelines

This last point can be difficult, but it is essential for both parents and children. The specialist urged “To unify the parenting guidelines as much as possible so as not to enter into contradictions that are often a source of conflict ”.

Look also



Look also

