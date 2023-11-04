The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center provided seasonal influenza vaccination in 111 facilities and health centers, including 15 pharmacies distributed throughout the emirate, as part of its annual campaign to raise awareness of seasonal influenza, which comes under the umbrella of the “Stop the Infection” program, which the center launched with the aim of raising community awareness of a group of… Infectious diseases and ways to prevent and control them.

The center confirmed the provision of the seasonal influenza vaccine to all citizens and residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in health facilities affiliated with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Mubadala Healthcare, and in some accredited health facilities in the private sector, and pharmacies qualified to provide the vaccination service.

The center explained that influenza is a rapidly transmitted infectious disease, as a person becomes infected as a result of inhaling droplets flying in the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, or through contact with surfaces or materials contaminated with the influenza virus, then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

On its official website, the center identified nine groups most at risk of contracting influenza and its complications and who must take the vaccine, including health care providers, pregnant women, children under five years old, school-age children, pilgrims and Umrah performers, smokers, people aged 50 years and over, and patients who They receive treatments that may weaken the ability of the immune system, in addition to those with chronic diseases.

He stressed the necessity of taking the seasonal influenza vaccine, given that each influenza season is different from the other, as many people become infected, and symptoms vary from one person to another. Some people develop minor symptoms, others may be hospitalized, and some may die due to complications resulting from the infection. People infected with the disease can also transmit the infection to others, whether they have symptoms or not, pointing out that taking the influenza vaccine once a year contributes to reducing the possibility of contracting the disease and transmitting it to others, in addition to reducing the possibility of the infection spreading in the community if many people take it. the vaccine.

Cold and flu

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health said that ordinary people face difficulty in differentiating between a cold and influenza, as both are respiratory diseases, but there is a difference in the type of viruses causing it, and the symptoms of the two diseases are similar, but they are more severe in cases of influenza. The center explained that the most common symptoms of influenza include a high temperature, body pain, a feeling of extreme fatigue, and a dry cough, while the symptoms of a cold include headache and a runny or stuffy nose.

The center indicated that most people infected with influenza recover within a few days or two weeks of infection, but the condition may worsen in some, causing inflammation of the lungs, ears, or sinuses, or a deterioration in the health condition of those infected. Influenza may also threaten the lives of those infected. Pointing out that children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases or weak immunity are among the groups most likely to be affected by influenza complications.