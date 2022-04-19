The Minister of Health and Community Protection reported. Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has launched, over the past 11 years, 9 initiatives or measures to reduce drug prices in the country, with a discount rate of up to 78% of the real price of some medicines.

Al-Owais said, in response to a parliamentary question addressed to him by a member of the Federal National Council, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, about “the prices of chronic diseases drugs in commercial pharmacies,” during the council’s session held this evening, Tuesday: “Since I assumed responsibility for the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in 2011, we launched An initiative on the first of July included reducing the prices of 565 types of innovative medicines with discount rates from 5% to 60%, and at the beginning of January 2012 the prices of 115 types of similar medicines were reduced with discount rates from 5% to 50%.

The minister added: “On June 1, 2013, the prices of 6,791 types of innovative and similar medicines were reduced from 5% to 60%, and the prices of 207 types of innovative medicines were reduced at the beginning of 2014, with discount rates from 5% to 60.” On February 1, 2015, the prices of 280 types of innovative medicines were reduced, with a discount rate of 5% to 60%.

At the beginning of January 2016, the prices of 142 types of innovative medicines were reduced, with a discount rate of 5% to 50%, and in September of the same year, the prices of 657 types of innovative medicines were reduced, with a discount rate of 5% to 50%, then we reduced the prices of 410 types of similar medicines with a discount rate from 2% to 77%, and finally the prices of 573 types of similar medicines were reduced in January 2020, with a discount rate of 5% to 78%.



