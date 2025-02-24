They have passed 125 years Since, a February 22, 1900, Luis Buñuel I was born in Calanda. In this municipality of Teruel, an inexhaustible cinematographic legacy began to emerge, guarantor of the inclusion of the Spanish director in the pantheon of the great authors of all time … although most of his works did not leave the industry of our industry of our country. Buñuel’s career developed for several decades between Spain, Mexico and Francethen you have a selection of the great milestones that you can see in streaming.

The Golden Age (Filmin, Movistar Plus+ and against+)

Buñuel’s work began to develop according to the assignment of this to the surrealists, and inseparable from the friendship that united him Salvador Dalí. It was this legendary painter who wrote his debut to cinema, An Andalusian dogand also who contributed to the posterior feature film. The Golden Agewhich would lead to its creative separation, is a great example of Buñuel’s talent in boiling, premiere in 1930 and suffering both censorship and boycothing of ultra -right groups.

The forgotten (against+)

Right after The Golden Age Buñuel had wanted to turn realism, in the form of the influential documentary Las Hurdes, Earth without bread. Within this path it is worth including a quite posterior film, from 1950. Then Buñuel had already exiled from Spain after Civil warand after a brief experience in Hollywood it had settled in Mexico. It was there that he continued chaining masterpieces, of which he stands out The forgotten as evolution of THE HURDES and his social complaint.

He (against+)

By The forgotten Buñuel would win the award to Best address in it Cannes Festival. That is, it was already an international celebrity, which did not serve however for its next film, Heit was a great commercial failure in 1951. This drama has been very claimed in later years, thanks to the fierce psychological portrait of a man (Arturo de Córdova) dominated by lust and jealousy.

Viridiana (Flixolé and Movistar Plus+)

Buñuel’s growing recognition motivated that in 1960 he returned to Spain to sign another of his masterpieces. Silvia Pinal He interpreted a religious woman who faced the cruelty and chaos of the world, in a turbulent drama that was crossed out of blasphemous and had to negotiate her censorship with the Francoist authorities. In this way, and despite winning the Gold palm at the Cannes Festival, Viridiana It could not be screened in Spain until 1977.

The exterminating angel (Flixolé and Movistar Plus+)

The experience of Viridiana He showed Buñuel that Spain was still not an adequate country to develop its art, so it soon returned to Mexico. In 1962 he staged his return to surrealism with another absolutely iconic film, where several rich were locked in a room for no apparent reason, and the director of Calanda played at pleasure with the violence and discomfort of the spectator.

Bella by Day (Filmin)

France was evidently a more appropriate environment for Buñuel, so in 1967 he turned to Catherine Deneuve For unforgettable paper in Bella by day. Buñuel won the Golden León at the Venice Festival For portraying the misadventures of a young woman who, sexually dissatisfied with her marriage, decided to go to a brothel and use as a sex worker to discover a new world of pleasure and hypocrisy.

Tristana (Flixolé and Movistar Plus+)

In 1970 Deneuve collaborated again with Buñuel to star Tristanathe tragic story of a woman who tried to overcome a maze of infidelities and power relations. Another artistic summit with which the director also culminated his trilogy of Benito Pérez Galdósadapting a third novel by this author after Nasrid and Viridiana (despite the title was based on Halma).

The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie (Filmin)

Buñuel got the Oscar for Best Non English Speech For a film that would want to have shot in Spain, but censorship did not allow it. In this case he resumed his surreal concerns to approach a group of aristocratic friends as their meetings and dreams, starting a delusional trilogy that would continue later to 1972 with The Milky Way and The ghost of freedom.

That dark object of desire (Filmin)

In 1977 Buñuel directed the last film of his career, attending to a man tormented by a woman who could not seduce, and whose image was unfolded in two actresses: Carole Bouquet and Ángela Molina. Six years later I would die in Mexico City, afflicted by a liver and renal disease.

