Finally spring is here. But can you actually enjoy it in a big city? If you are in Vienna, definitely!

Spring is finally here and you long for green meadows and blooming flowers. However, you are in Vienna and you are wondering – understandably: Is spring even possible in a big, concrete city? First of all, you already have this Saw seven natural wonders in Vienna that show you how green the city actually is?

If you've already seen it, you can also try this one seven free excursion destinations in Vienna visit. But back to spring: If you are in Vienna, you can enjoy spring just as well as in any other federal state in Austria. Start with these nine parks in Vienna!

1. Schönbrunn Palace Park

With its imperial ambience, Schönbrunn Palace Park is one of the classic parks in Vienna. The many flower beds are virtually overflowing with flowers. And after a bit of effort you have climbed the Gloriette and can enjoy a wonderful view of spring-like Vienna!

2. Volksgarten

You are in the middle of the Ring in Vienna, but as soon as you enter the Volksgarten, you find yourself in a sea of ​​roses. Well, not at every entrance, but the splendor of roses in the Volksgarten is really wonderful! There is also a Sisi statue, a Greek temple and plenty of benches where you can sit and let the spring sun shine on you.

3. Belvedere Garden

The gardens at Belvedere Palace are particularly beautiful in spring. It may not be the largest park, but there are beautiful flowers, lots of park benches to relax on and here too you are in the middle of the city! Great right?

4. City Hall Park

Not far from the Volksgarten is the Rathauspark. While a winter wonderland is literally set up there in winter, things are at least a little quieter in spring. Although there is always something going on at Rathausplatz, you can easily escape the hustle and bustle in the green spaces.

5. Augarten

The Augarten in the 20th district is not quite as central as the ones mentioned above, but at least as great. On its spacious meadows, other visitors won't get on your nerves, you can play bocce ball or escape the sun in the shade of the hedges.

6. Türkenschanzpark

The Türkenschanzpark is also a bit outside – compared to the first four parks. The park in Vienna's 18th district has a lot to offer. Park benches for sunbathing, table tennis tables, playgrounds and so many flowering trees that you don't know where to look first.

7. Castle Garden

With the Burggarten we return to the very center of Vienna. The park behind the Hofburg is popular with both tourists and students who need a break from their study shift at the National Library. The green spaces are correspondingly densely populated. Tip: If you get there early enough, you can also meet the Lipizzaners from the Spanish Riding School here.

8. Lobau

The Lobau is a nature reserve on the outskirts of Vienna. Here you really have the chance to enjoy spring undisturbed. Take a good snack and a few people with you and spend the perfect spring day in nature. Attention, don't be surprised, there is also a popular nudist area here.

9. Hirschstätten Flower Gardens

We stay in the outskirts of Vienna and drive to the 22nd district to the Hirschstätten flower gardens. The name says it all: it blooms no matter where you look. If this isn't the perfect excursion for a spring day, I don't know what else is!

Just can't get enough of spring? Next, check out these nine places across Austria that are perfect for a spring day.