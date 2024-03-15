Home page World

From: Fabienne Mayer

Winter is finally over and you can visit destinations across Austria again. It's good that the following nine are also free.

Austria has a lot to offer. It's no wonder that you don't know what to do first because of all the offers. Hiking in Tyrol, sightseeing in Vienna or even better Free excursions to Sissi's footsteps? The awakening spring doesn't really make it any easier for us to make a decision.

What could help you make your decision, however, is the cost of your trip. This is where we come into play. Besides these ten general free excursion destinations in Austria We have now put together a few for you especially for spring. You will see: Each federal state is represented once. So get out into the fresh air and enjoy spring!

Spring in Austria – is there anything more beautiful? © Volker Preußer / IMAGO / Pond5 Images / IMAGO

1. Cherry blossom in Vienna

You don't have to go to Japan in spring to experience the cherry blossoms. In (always something special) Vienna On the one hand, there is a part of the Danube Island where the path is lined with cherry trees. On the other hand, there are also a few Japanese gardens that, in addition to the cherry trees, make you feel even more like you are in Japan.

2. Hiking in the Salzkammergut

The Salzkammergut is not only a beautiful place in summer. The clear lakes invite you to splash around in summer. In spring they are a bit too cold for that, but you can easily walk along them. You can also climb the many mountains of the Salzkammergut and marvel at the spring landscape from above.

3. Graz Flower Gardens

Visit the Styrian capital Graz and enjoy the flower gardens on the Schlossberg. In addition to the clock tower, the flower beds above the city are also a beautiful sight. The city park also attracts with beautiful flower beds.

4. Hiking in the Bregenz Forest

Take a hike in the Bregenzerwald. In spring, the green meadows of this picturesque region come to life while the surrounding mountains are still covered in snow. Enjoy the fresh air and the breathtaking landscape.

5. Walk through Salzburg's old town

Visit the Mirabell Gardens in Salzburg. These beautiful Baroque gardens, with their blooming flowerbeds and elegant sculptures, offer an idyllic place to experience spring. Then take a stroll through the old town and along the Salzach: this is how you enjoy spring!

6. Blooming apricots in Lower Austria

This picturesque region along the Danube is famous for its vineyards, castles and charming towns. Treat yourself to walks along the banks of the Danube, wander through the blooming apricot gardens and maybe one or two of the wine taverns are already open for a drink!

7. Spring boat trip on Lake Achensee

Take a trip to Achensee, the largest lake in Tyrol. In spring, Lake Achensee offers a breathtaking backdrop with blooming alpine meadows, clear mountain water and the opportunity for various activities such as hiking, cycling and boating.

8. Swimming at Lake Wörthersee

Explore Lake Wörthersee in spring. With its picturesque location and clear waters, it offers a relaxing environment for walks along the shore, boat rides and even a first attempt at swimming, weather permitting.

9. Stroll along Lake Neusiedl

Go to Lake Neusiedl in spring. This unique steppe lake offers a fascinating landscape with reed belts, salt steppe and a variety of bird species. Cycle around the lake or just relax on the shore and enjoy nature.

