Promising shooters, graphic adventures from Sierra’s golden age, and a lot of nostalgia that turns into hope.

To say that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is the news of the week is almost ridiculous because this is undoubtedly one of the most important events in the history of video games. Activision Blizzard has franchises as relevant as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch or Call of Duty, but these are not just a small part of the long list of licenses that are going to end up in the hands of Xbox.

Changing hands may bring some buried franchises back to lifeAlthough in reality we have Activision related to a series of very specific titles that it has focused on in recent years, we have also been able to live the return of sagas as beloved as Spyro with its wonderful remake, Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The company has also brought us remakes like Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, or the return to the 90s of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

While these are great and a nostalgic punch, we’d love for Microsoft to continue the trend that started with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and have new deliveries of our purple dragon and good old Tony. Even so, these seem even probable proposals, but Activision has in its possession some franchises that none of us already had and that changing hands can bring them back to life.

We know that it is not easy, but we wanted to make a small selection of 9 Activision franchises that we would love for you to have one new delivery at the hands of Microsoft. More now that the company has more than 30 development studios, as we have told you in our special How are the internal Xbox studios now that Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard?

Gabriel Knight Surely many of you have felt a stroke of nostalgia when you see that bookstore, because Gabriel Knight was one of Sierra’s most beloved graphic adventures. The story revolved around a novelist and bookstore owner in New Orleans, encouraged to investigate murders in the city. A plot where the supernatural, the rites and endless mysteries will drag us to discover secrets of our past. SWAT I know it seems a bit presumptuous to ask that Xbox rescue precisely an Activision shooter, but SWAT really deserves to return. The franchise took us to lead a special forces unit to achieve different objectives, all after having drawn up a detailed assault plan. A saga that prioritized tactics over action and that could work like a shot with the current boom in cooperative multiplayer titles. Quest for Glory The colorful Quest for Glory combined the best of point and click adventures with role-playing and puzzles, capturing us with its brilliant narrative and sense of humor. A saga, forgotten after five installments, that we would love to have a new opportunity as an action RPG, similar to titles like The Witcher or Dragon Age, but with all the humor and situations that characterized the franchise. Singularity Between Bethesda and Activision, Microsoft has many of the best studios specialized in shooters in the industry, which is why franchises like Singularity shouldn’t be left in the drawer. The first person horror shooter takes us to a fictional island where we will be given a device capable of manipulating objects in space-time. An adventure with a lot of personality and great background. Phantasmagoria Perhaps the real actors on prerendered backgrounds of Phantasmagoria have aged fairly well, however, its plot is still very interesting. A classic horror setting, where black magic accompanies us during our stay in a large mansion and violence makes its way wildly. A nightmare that could lead to a renewed installment with an approach more similar to that of Resident Evil 8. Geometry Wars What started out as a Project Gotham Racing 2 arcade minigame became one of the most acclaimed top-down shooters of recent times. After six installments, the franchise has been stopped since 2014, when Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions hit the market. The saga continues to have a fan base that would be delighted with a new installment that would further the dimensions explored in the last installment. King’s Quest At this point we can’t lie to you, we miss Sierra’s graphic adventures, and King’s Quest is one of the most beloved, in part because of the number of deliveries it had. There were eight numbered installments between 1984 and 1998 and a subsequent reboot in 2015 of great quality. This latest venture was an experiment with modern ways to adapt a classic genre and we’d love to see you explore it further. prototype This is probably one of the Activision franchises that fans have claimed the most times. A crazy sandbox where our character has the power to adopt the abilities and forms of the enemies he eliminates. If we think about how a new installment of this saga could become, after what has been seen in the open world games of the last decade, it is impossible not to get excited. Pitfall! It may seem like a joke, but it is not. The reality is that David Crane’s platformer started from a very simple premise, that of an adventurer going through the jungle and getting treasures, but his new installments further developed and deepened the action platform formula. That’s why a new Pitfall! It could be the perfect excuse to bring a light-hearted exploration and platforming title that would look great on Xbox.

