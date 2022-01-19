Promising shooters, graphic adventures from Sierra’s golden age, and a lot of nostalgia that turns into hope.
To say that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is the news of the week is almost ridiculous because this is undoubtedly one of the most important events in the history of video games. Activision Blizzard has franchises as relevant as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch or Call of Duty, but these are not just a small part of the long list of licenses that are going to end up in the hands of Xbox.
Changing hands may bring some buried franchises back to lifeAlthough in reality we have Activision related to a series of very specific titles that it has focused on in recent years, we have also been able to live the return of sagas as beloved as Spyro with its wonderful remake, Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The company has also brought us remakes like Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, or the return to the 90s of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.
While these are great and a nostalgic punch, we’d love for Microsoft to continue the trend that started with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and have new deliveries of our purple dragon and good old Tony. Even so, these seem even probable proposals, but Activision has in its possession some franchises that none of us already had and that changing hands can bring them back to life.
We know that it is not easy, but we wanted to make a small selection of 9 Activision franchises that we would love for you to have one new delivery at the hands of Microsoft. More now that the company has more than 30 development studios, as we have told you in our special How are the internal Xbox studios now that Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard?
