There are delicious foods that will help you lose weight. It may seem too good to be true. But it really is.

“Certain foods can help you shed body weight because they help you feel full longer and help curb food cravings,” says registered dietitian Heather Mangeri.

In addition, some foods increase your metabolism.

In order to help you lose some weight, webmd.com, in collaboration with nutritionists, has prepared this list to take with you when you go to the mall:

1. Beans

Inexpensive, filling and versatile, beans are a great source of protein. Beans are also rich in fiber and slow digestion. This means you feel full longer, which may prevent you from eating more.

2. Soup

Start your meal with a cup of soup, and you may end up eating less food. It doesn't matter if the soup includes chopped vegetables or purees, as long as it is broth-based. If you want your soup to exceed 100 to 150 calories per serving, don't add cream and butter.

3. Dark chocolate

Would you like to enjoy a little chocolate between meals? Choose a small square or two of dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate. In one experiment, chocolate lovers who ate dark chocolate ate 15% less pizza a few hours later than those who ate milk chocolate.

4. Mashed vegetables

You can add more vegetables to your diet and reduce your calorie intake, all at the same time. When researchers in Pennsylvania added cauliflower and mashed zucchini to macaroni and cheese, people seemed to love the dish just as much. But they ate 200 to 350 calories less. These healthy vegetables add a low amount of calories to the delicious dish.

5. Yogurt with berries

A high-protein breakfast may help you resist snack attacks throughout the day. In a study conducted on a group of young obese women, it was found that those who started their day with 35 grams of protein, perhaps a lot more than they ate, felt full immediately. The women ate a 350-calorie breakfast that included eggs and a piece of beef sausage. The effect of a high-protein breakfast seemed to last into the evening, when women ate fewer fatty and sugary foods than women who ate cereal for breakfast.

Eggs and sausage aren't your only option. Since they contain saturated fat, you may need to change things up. Greek yogurt with berries and nuts is one option. Just choose yogurt that is not loaded with added sugar.

6. Nuts

For a great snack on the run, eat a small handful of any nuts, such as almonds, peanuts, walnuts, or others. Research shows that when people eat nuts, they automatically eat less at subsequent meals.

7. Apples (with skin)

Skip the applesauce and applesauce and instead opt for an apple with the skin on. Whole fruit reduces appetite in a way that fruit juices and sauces do not. One reason is that raw fruit contains more fiber. Additionally, chewing sends signals to your brain that you have eaten something large.

8. Yogurt

Whether you prefer Greek or traditional, yogurt can be good for your waist. A study conducted by Harvard University followed more than 120,000 people for a decade or more. Yogurt, of all the foods tracked, was most closely associated with weight loss. This does not prove that yogurt causes weight loss, but it stands out among other foods.

9. Grapefruit

Yes, grapefruit can help you lose weight, especially if you are at risk for diabetes. Researchers at the Scripps Clinic in San Diego in the US found that when obese people ate half a grapefruit before each meal, their average weight decreased by 3 and a half pounds over 12 weeks.

Be careful: You cannot eat grapefruit or grapefruit juice if you are taking certain medications. So, check the label on all your prescriptions, or ask your pharmacist or doctor.

In other words, if you want to lose some weight, load your shopping cart with plenty of lean proteins, fresh vegetables, fruits and whole grains, says nutritionist Joy Dubost.