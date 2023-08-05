Home page World

Travel is expensive. Especially when the coffee at the holiday destination costs six euros. In some European cities, however, a trip is still affordable.

Thanks to inflation, some luxury goods can only be bought contribute proportionately – despite the soon-to-be-increased minimum wage. The situation is similar when it comes to travel: According to figures from the Statistical Office of the European Union, one fifth of Germans (21.9 percent) cannot afford to go on vacation for a week a year.

It is particularly difficult for single parents with children and pensioners to leave. self one Holidays in Germany can become a luxury become. Two adults without children can still afford a holiday more easily – but a trip to Paris, Scandinavia and Co. leaves a big hole in their wallets too. Do cheap holiday destinations still exist?

Where in Europe is vacation affordable? A study delivers surprising results. Including Prague (left) and Milan (right). © YAY Images/IMAGo, collage

50 travel destinations examined more closely – these are the European winners

The answer is yes. At least according to an investigation by Savoo. The online platform for vouchers and discounts took a closer look at 50 popular travel destinations and calculated what the cheapest destinations in Europe are. To do this, Savoo looked at the cost of a week’s accommodation, attractions, average prices for a meal for two in a restaurant, and individual prices for alcoholic beverages.

While some popular Holiday destinations and their attractions have become pure luxury are, others stand out due to their still low prices. The train journeys and flights are not necessarily cheap here (these prices have not been taken into account), but at least the costs on the spot are cheap. BuzzFeed News Germany von IPPEN.MEDIA presents nine European vacation spots where you can save money despite inflation.

1. Warsaw (Poland)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 966 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 44 euros. A cocktail costs an average of seven euros.

2. Prague (Czech Republic)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1046 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 51 euros. A cocktail costs an average of seven euros.

3. Budapest (Hungary)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1652 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 43 euros. A cocktail costs nine euros on average.

4. Madrid (Spain)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1362 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 45 euros. A cocktail costs an average of twelve euros.

5. Vienna (Austria)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1388 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 60 euros. A cocktail costs an average of eleven euros.

6. Florence (Italy)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1818 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 65 euros. A cocktail costs nine euros on average.

7. Lisbon (Portugal)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 2133 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 50 euros. A cocktail costs an average of eleven euros.

8. Berlin (Germany)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1343 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 60 euros. A cocktail costs an average of twelve euros.

9. Milan (Italy)

According to Savoo, the average price for a week’s hotel here is around 1563 euros. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of 75 euros. A cocktail costs an average of eleven euros.

