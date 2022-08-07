Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

In public transport focus: the 9-euro ticket in Germany (symbol photo). © IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

Greens and federal states are calling for a successor model for the 9-euro ticket. Bavaria is also putting pressure on, but Finance Minister Lindner is opposed.

Munich/Berlin – Munich. Central Station. Sunday evening. 6.30 p.m. Crowds of people push past snack bars, escalators and rails in the direction of trains or subways. What can be observed on August 7th at the traffic junction of the Bavarian state capital can be seen in many cities in the Federal Republic: people in Germany storm public transport.

9-euro ticket in Germany: is there a successor model in public transport?

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 46 percent more people took the bus and train in the second quarter than from January to March. In addition to the relaxed corona rules, the background is not least the 9-euro ticket, which according to the federal government’s website “is a one-off and limited-time special offer and is valid throughout Germany on buses and trains in local and regional transport”. More precisely, it is valid, purchased monthly, until the end of August.

The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP wants to encourage German citizens to leave their cars behind after energy and petrol prices rose significantly as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. So while the 9-euro ticket is about to expire, the federal states are demanding a follow-up offer.

There are no funds available in the financial planning for a continuation of the nine-euro ticket.

Noisy mirror there should be a special meeting between the federal and state governments on August 19. The ARD capital studio is now reporting on a proposal by the Greens for a 9-euro ticket. The party of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck therefore proposes a regional ticket for 29 euros and a nationwide ticket for 49 euros – only usable in regional trains.

9-euro ticket in public transport: traffic light discussions between the FDP and the Greens

But that doesn’t seem to suit the Federal Minister of Finance from the coalition partner FDP. “There are no funds available in the financial planning for a continuation of the nine-euro ticket,” said Christian Lindner Augsburg General (Monday edition, August 8). “Every euro would have to be mobilized elsewhere through cuts,” explained Lindner.

He is not convinced of a “free mentality à la unconditional basic income”. “People in the country who don’t have a train station nearby and are dependent on the car would subsidize cheap local transport,” said the 43-year-old FDP politician and said: “I don’t think that’s fair.”

In the video: Off for a 9-euro follow-up ticket? Christian Lindner sees no financial leeway

Green party leader Katharina Dröge, on the other hand, called for a rethink from the finance minister. “The Minister of Finance should now pull himself together and clear the way for a new, cheap ticket for buses and trains,” said Dröge der Berliner taz (Monday edition, August 8).

Expected costs of around five billion euros could be raised through an ecological reform of the company car privilege, she said: “The additional revenue for the public sector that would be possible is around three billion euros for the federal government. For the federal states, another 60 percent would be added.” Loud Handelsblatt the cost of the measure by the end of August will already be around 2.5 billion euros.

9-euro ticket in Germany: Bavaria puts pressure on the federal government and Christian Lindner

Nevertheless, the pressure on Lindner from the federal states is also increasing. “In this extraordinary situation, the federal government must ensure further relief for the citizens – and exclusively the federal government,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Transport Christian Bernreiter (CSU), who is under pressure himself because of the 2nd main route in Munich German Press Agency (dpa). After all, the states have already paid for a number of relief measures by the federal government. At the moment, however, everything looks as if Lindner will stick to his no for a connection model of the 9-euro ticket. (pm)