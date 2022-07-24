Home page politics

Of: Jan Frederik Wendt

Politicians continue to discuss a possible follow-up offer for the 9-euro ticket. SPD leader Saskia Esken has now also spoken out.

Berlin – Many experts rate the federal government’s 9-euro ticket as a success. The discussion about a follow-up offer has been going on for weeks. Among other things, the so-called 69-euro ticket is under discussion. Now has too SPDCEO Saskia Esken said: “We should now evaluate the experience with the 9-euro ticket and use it to develop a concept for attractive, simple and affordable public transport,” she told the newspapers Funk media group (Sunday). Minister of transport Volker Wissing (FDP) and his ministry must now quickly enter into discussions with the traffic light groups and the federal states and present a suitable proposal for the further development of the 9-euro ticket.

“The 9-euro ticket is a complete success and has shown how great the need is for simple and inexpensive public transport services,” said Esken. In contrast to the tank discount, the money used for this relief measure reached the citizens in full. Many experts like Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), had the Tank discount of the traffic light coalition criticized. The 9-euro ticket has shown that in many places there is still a lack of bus and train connections, said Esken.

Federal Minister of Finance had previously Christian Lindner (FDP) strictly rejected further financing of the 9-euro ticket or a follow-up offer. “We cannot compensate for the long-term rise in prices for imported oil, the development of the dollar and the shortages in refineries with state money,” said Lindner German press agency (dpa).

In times of Ukraine conflict Lindner is in favor of other relief measures: among other things, an increase in the commuter allowance. “The many people who commute to work every day are particularly affected by the high energy costs. If everyone in the coalition takes this problem seriously, I am open to significantly increasing the #commuter allowance from 2023 – from the 1st kilometer and not just for long-distance commuters,” wrote the Minister of Finance on Twitter.

According to previous plans, the 9-euro ticket for local public transport should expire at the end of August. There are numerous proposals for a possible extension. (Jan Wendt)