Changes in May: Google registration, online shoppers, prices in the supermarket, pre-sale of the 9-euro ticket and more – that’s new and will change in May.

Berlin – Every month brings changes and innovations. But May is known to make everything new. So again this year. Because consumers in Germany have to agree on some Changes in May 2022 set. These include important deadlines and dates that expire in May and must be observed.

Changes in May 2022: Google registration, beer and supermarket prices, 9-euro ticket pre-sale as well as Ebay and Amazon

Also new in May 2022: more transparency in online shopping. Ebay and Amazon play an important role in the May 2022 changes. The same applies to the Google registration, the beer prices and the possible advance sale of the 9-euro ticket from the after the decision to Adoption of the relief package.

In addition, the Corona rules in the workplace will change again in May, even if, among other things, the mask requirement was already imposed a few weeks ago at the Changes in April 2022 faced some innovations. When looking at the price tags in the supermarket, customers have to be prepared for news of price increases and discounts when shopping.

What’s new in May 2022: An overview of the changes from May 1st

This is new in May 2022: the 9-euro ticket should be available in advance before June 1st

In addition, one of the five measures from the Relief package 2022which include one Hartz IV grant and child bonus includes, consumers may already have some advance notice. While those of the politics decided Energy flat rate and the tank discount should also be implemented on June 1st, that could be 9 euro ticket be available as a cost-effective alternative to driving as early as May 2022 for local transport and regional trains. That 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package does not apply in ICE, IC or EC.

Because in order to be able to use the ticket from June 1st and to mitigate the possible rush for the cheap monthly ticket, it must be available for purchase beforehand. A few transport companies have therefore announced that they will offer advance sales for the nine-euro ticket. The Rhein-Main-Verkehrsbund has already announced that it will consider doing this from May 20, 2022 9 euro ticket in advance wants to offer. At the Advance sale of the 9-euro ticket in the 2022 relief package they have now also reported other cities and transport associations. Whether this will happen at all is just as unclear as the question of whether you can pre-order the cheap beer.

Changes in May 2022: New census – census from May 16th

Eleven years after the last census are scheduled to return in whole from May 15, 2022 Germany Data on the population and on the living and employment situation are collected again. Around ten million citizens will be randomly selected for a survey on their age, marital status, nationality and living and working situation, some of which will take place in around half-hour personal interviews from May 16th. The rest of the information is to be transmitted online.

After that, the anonymous evaluation of the data begins, conclusions about individuals are not possible, according to the Federal Statistical Office. There is an obligation to provide information – otherwise fines could be levied, project manager Stefan Dittrich announced via the German Press Agency (dpa).

All around 23 million owners or administrations must also provide information about apartments in writing or online. The aim is to create a reliable planning basis for decisions at federal, state and local level. The query of information such as the net cold rent, duration and reasons for the vacancy of apartments and the type of heating is happening for the first time. The results should be known in November 2023.

This is new in May 2022: Change for Postbank customers – Chip TAN procedure will be discontinued

The innovations and changes in May 2022 also include Postbank customers in Germany. In the coming month, the bank will discontinue the service of a well-established authentication process for online banking. Postbank discontinues the chip TAN procedure in May. Thousands of Postbank customers will be affected by the change in May 2022 and have to switch to a new procedure, the so-called “BestSign method”.

That will change in May 2022: innovations in supermarkets and discounters – price adjustment regulation for Aldi, Lidl, Edeka and Co.

Even when shopping in Supermarket there will be changes in May 2022. Price comparisons at supermarkets and discounters should be clearer for customers from May 28th. So far, the basic prices on the price tags at Aldi, Lidl, Kaufland and Co. have been shown differently. Sometimes the price is given per 100 grams, sometimes per kilogram. Due to a change in the law, the latter will soon be the only basic price that may be displayed.

According to the new Price Adjustment Ordinance, it must then be possible to see at a glance how expensive a kilogram or a liter of the product is for every food item in the retail trade. Consumers can therefore compare prices more easily without having to convert them themselves.

Change in May: Innovation in the fight against food waste in supermarkets and discounters

Another change is intended to reduce food waste in supermarkets and discounters. A new law states that foods that are discounted because the sell-by date is approaching only have to be labeled with the percentage by which the price is reduced.

A total price and basic price no longer have to be specified. However, according to the consumer advice center, this procedure is already being used by many retailers. It is therefore questionable whether this means less food is thrown away.

Changes in May 2022: No more Corona rules in the workplace – Corona Occupational Safety and Health Act expires

Possibly in the May 2022 also change the corona rules in the workplace. Because the current Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance expires on May 25, 2022. If it is not extended, the last existing regulations would also cease to exist – and work would be possible everywhere again as before the pandemic. However, this is probably already the case in some companies, as the companies are already deciding for themselves whether and which rules still apply.

Changes in May 2022: Deadline for tax return 2020 expires

A May 2022 change brings an important deadline to the fore. Because employees are obliged to file a tax return for the year 2020 and do this with the help of a tax consultant or an income tax assistance association? Then it’s high time: The tax return for the year 2022 must be submitted to the tax office by May 31st.

Incidentally, thanks to the fourth Corona Tax Assistance Act, obligated parties have until September 30, 2022 to file their tax return for 2021. If you take advantage of a consultation, the deadline even applies to June 30, 2023.

New for May 2022: Changes to Google sign-in – two-factor identification is coming

As of May 30, Google will no longer support third-party apps or devices that require a username and password to sign in to their Google Account. The change in May 2022 is intended to give the account even better protection through this form of Google registration.

Like other services, Google is therefore introducing more secure two-factor identification. With this identification, more than just the password is required for a Google registration. In a second step, the Google user receives a code, for example, which is sent to another device beforehand and then has to enter it for access.

Changes in May 2022: New rules for Ebay and Amazon – consumers benefit

Millions of users shop on Ebay or Amazon every day. These online marketplaces are subject to changes in May 2022. New rules will apply to Ebay and Amazon from the end of May. New information obligations will come into force there on May 28, 2022, as announced by the NRW consumer advice center, among others. Until now, the operators have mostly left their users in the dark as to why which products appeared at which point in the results list. Now they are obliged to do so from the end of May.

This change also affects comparison portals such as Check24 or Verivox. From May 28, they too must disclose which providers they have taken into account in a comparison on their portals. In addition, ticket exchanges are obliged to provide information about the original price of admission tickets in order to inform buyers about additional costs and fees charged. Violations of the new information obligations threaten companies with expensive penalties: according to the consumer advice center, fines of up to 50,000 euros are possible. For companies with an annual turnover of more than 1.25 million euros, fines of up to 4 percent of the turnover can even be due.

New in May 2022: The change will bring more transparency to online shopping

The so-called omnibus directive of the European Union ensures that the rights of consumers when shopping online are modernized and strengthened. In Germany, two laws will come into force on May 28th, which will bring various changes:

Online marketplaces must make it clear whether the listings are from a business or from consumers.

When personalizing the prices through certain data (e.g. through surfing behavior), this must be clearly indicated.

Online marketplaces such as Amazon or Ebay have to explain the criteria according to which the displayed order of search results is based (examples: popularity, commission payments from dealers, number of sales).

If there are “economic ties” between providers and the online marketplace, the latter must provide information.

If a company displays reviews, it is obliged to provide information on whether and how it ensures that these are actually genuine.

Comparison portals must provide information about which providers are taken into account in a comparison.

New for May 2022: Changes to PayPal’s Terms of Service will come into effect on May 6th

Business customers, but also private individuals, will have to be prepared for some changes in May 2022 when the PayPal terms and conditions are adjusted. The new guidelines from the online payment service Paypal will come on May 6th.

Changes in May 2022: More security for coffee trips and doorstep sales

Anyone who takes part in a so-called coffee trip from May 28th has less to worry about being ripped off. Because a change in May 2022 will ensure that it will be generally forbidden to sell insurance, home savings contracts, medical products and dietary supplements at such events in the future. In addition, organizers of coffee trips will have to better inform the participants about their rights in the future. The fine for violations has been increased from 1,000 to 10,000 euros.

That will change in May: beer will be more expensive

And finally there will be a change in May 2022, which will primarily affect beer drinkers in Germany. Because at Beer price changes a bit in May, so that they will soon have to dig deeper into their pockets: Because beer will be more expensive in May. Some breweries took the step of raising beer prices as early as April. Other breweries are now following suit in May. The Radeberger and Bitburger groups have announced, among other things, that their own beers are becoming more expensive. The Lebensmittelzeitung talks about 6 to 7 euros per hectolitre. The increase in prices themselves only affects retailers, although many believe that the additional costs will be passed on to consumers.