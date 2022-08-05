Home page politics

Transport Minister Wissing is open to a successor to the 9-euro ticket. © Arne Dedert/dpa/picture alliance

The 9 euro ticket was a complete success. Now the Greens want to reduce the company car privilege – and thus finance two follow-up tickets.

Berlin – “The nine-euro ticket must not simply expire in September without a follow-up solution,” said the co-chairman of the parliamentary group greens in the Bundestag, Katharina Dröge and described the high demand as a success. Your party demands a 29-euro regional ticket and a “49-euro ticket for all of Germany” as a successor, reports the daily News.

The 29-euro regional ticket is primarily aimed at commuters who, for example, use public transport to get to work. In addition, there should be a “49-euro ticket for all of Germany”, which should break through the previous “tariff jungle” and get the convenience of the 9-euro ticket, the paper says.

9-euro ticket successor: Greens want to abolish company car privileges

To finance it, they want greens Abolish the company car privilege of politicians. The additional income could “flow seamlessly into the financing of cheap tickets,” says the Green Paper. Also Minister of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP) is open to an extension.

“It is now up to the coalition to decide whether the nine-euro ticket can be continued in a modified form,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport Handelsblatt. Wissing himself would like to reform the “crusty and non-transparent” system.

Lower Saxony’s Minister of Transport proposed a joint successor ticket

Lower Saxony’s Transport Minister Bernd Althusman (CDU) brought a joint ticket for the five northern German states into play in mid-July. Other northern countries reject this: “Such an isolated solution does not lead to the goal because we states would let the federal government out of its duty,” said a spokesman for the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of Transport mirror.

Brandenburg’s Transport Minister Guido Beermann told the magazine that the federal government had to commit to financing a follow-up regulation for the nine-euro ticket. His colleague Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) from Hesse was loud mirror ready to add one euro from state funds to every euro of the federal government.

9-euro ticket: Christian Lindner is against a follow-up regulation

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner had recently said that there could be no follow-up regulation. The responsible person Transport Minister Volker Wissing praises the ticket as a success, but said recently that the federal states would have to see “how they want to finance it”. The federal government spent 2.5 billion euros on the loss of revenue for the federal states responsible for public transport in the three months of June, July and August. (mse)