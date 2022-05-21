Home page politics

Of: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Done: The Federal Council has approved the 2022 relief package. The energy costs are cushioned with the 9-euro ticket, the energy flat rate or the tank discount.

Berlin – Compensation for high prices for petrol and diesel: With the 9-euro ticket or a tank discount, German commuters are now to be temporarily relieved of energy costs through the 2022 relief package. One day after the Bundestag, the Bundesrat also voted to introduce the two measures from the 2022 relief package. From June 1, 2022, rail customers should be able to buy the cheap monthly pass and drivers should be able to benefit from the reduction in fuel tax. There will also be an energy price flat rate, a child benefit bonus and a subsidy for Hartz IV.

9-euro ticket and fuel discount from the 2022 relief package: Bundestag and Bundesrat agree

With the relief package reacts the federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the enormous increase in energy costs. After the prices for oil, petrol, diesel and gas came under heavy pressure at the beginning of the year, the war in Ukraine caused an additional price jump in the past few weeks, so that the 2022 tank discount for diesel and petrol as well as the 9-euro ticket not only picked up speed, but have now also been approved in the Bundestag and the Bundesrat. Both measures can now come into force as planned on June 1, 2022.

Free travel: The Bundestag waved the 9-euro ticket through as part of the 2022 relief package. © Roland Weihrauch/dpa

Besides the now guaranteed 9-euro ticket for bus and train and the decided fuel discount, employees subject to income tax should also benefit from an energy price flat rate of 300 euros. In addition, Hartz IV recipients receive a one-off subsidy to the standard rate to absorb the cost of electricity. Families also receive a €100 bonus on child benefit. Meanwhile, pensioners are left empty-handed – despite great criticism. The following is specifically planned:

Tank discount, 9, euro ticket, energy price flat rate, child bonus, Hartz IV subsidy: These are measures from the relief package

9 euro ticket: There is a 9-euro monthly ticket for three months in the buses and trains of local and regional transport (ÖPNV) nationwide, long-distance transport is excluded.

tank discount: The energy tax on fuels will be reduced for a limited period of three months. This should cost almost 30 cents less per liter of petrol and 14 cents less for diesel.

Flat rate for energy costs: All employees who are subject to income tax will receive a one-off payment of EUR 300 gross from September. Employers automatically pay out.

child benefit bonus: The child benefit will be increased once by 100 euros per child.

Grant to Hartz IV: All recipients of basic security were originally supposed to receive 100 euros. However, the federal government agreed that Double the Corona bonus from the relief package for Hartz IV recipients to 200 euros.

The Bundestag had already cleared the way for part of the relief package. Last Thursday (May 12), the majority of MPs voted for the introduction of the energy price flat rate, the child benefit bonus and the Hartz IV subsidy as part of a tax relief law. Now the tank discount and the 9-euro ticket followed. Finally, on Friday, the Federal Council gave the go-ahead so that all payments and pre-sales can now be prepared.

Buying a 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package: when? Advance sales online and at the counter start on May 23rd

the politics has high hopes for the 9-euro ticket in particular. For nine euros, rail customers can use the buses and trains of the Local public transport (ÖPNV) crisscrossing Germany for a month ride. to buy the monthly ticket in the months of June, July and August. Of the Pre-sales should start on May 23rd. The discount card is available online and at all counters and ticket offices of the transport associations and Deutsche Bahn (DB). The federal government hopes to use the cheap campaign to persuade many motorists to switch to the train.

Tank discount: Reduction of the fuel tax for diesel and petrol will start on June 1st

Nevertheless, not all Germans can benefit from the 9-euro ticket. In rural areas in particular, many commuters rely on cars. Lucky for you: The traffic light coalition is also reducing fuel tax for three months. The tank discount is intended to reduce the price per liter for petrol by 30 cents and for diesel by 14 cents from June 1st. Because of the discount, the gas station operators expect a real rush. The ADAC has already warned of bottlenecks and called on commuters who rely on their cars to be careful and advised to refuel before the start of the tank discount campaign.

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your surroundings, Germany and the world – register now for free!

For a long time, the federal government had to tremble about the projects from the relief package. The federal states certainly recognized the will of the federal government to want to relieve the burden on the citizens. But especially with the 9-euro ticket, they still had a stomach ache. The state transport ministers demanded better funding from the federal government for local passenger transport. Recently, some countries also openly threatened to boycott the 9-euro ticket. But in the end there was an agreement.

Relief package 2022: traffic light coalition accuses the federal states of blackmail

Nevertheless, the behavior of the countries also met with criticism. The traffic light coalition accused the federal states of “attempted blackmail”. The budgetary spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Otto Fricke, made it clear that the states would account for 42 percent of tax revenue in Germany, and the federal government only 38 percent. Nevertheless, the states constantly wanted money for everything. “One of the greatest dangers for our federalism, which I think is right, is that we ultimately have one level here that is constantly trying to get everything paid for by the other level,” said Fricke. Nevertheless, the relief that the 2022 relief package is now on the way also prevailed.