From: Jana Stabener

An eventful year with a lot of suffering is coming to an end. It's good that some things continue to give hope.

In 2023 we won't just have that Israel war or the Storm surge busy – the poor economic situation also scares many people. But there is also good news:

Sniffly noses could soon be a thing of the past because in the future a bowl made of DNA will capture annoying cold viruses. Just one of many encouraging projects that the Federal Agency for Leap Innovations (Sprind) is currently researching. [Anm. der Red.: Eine Sprunginnovation ist etwas, das die Welt komplett verändern könnte. Zum Beispiel die Erfindung des Internets.]

A few inventions give us courage for the future. © Westend61/IMAGO, collage

9 encouragements you probably haven't heard of before

In November 2023, the Bundestag decided to make the work of the Agency for Leap Innovations easier. Above all, financing projects or start-ups is now easier. An important step in the right direction, said the director of Sprind, Rafael Laguna German Press Agency (dpa).

While only around 47 million euros were earmarked for the agency in the federal budget in 2021, in 2023 it will already be more than 171 million euros. But which projects does the money flow into? What innovations could completely change the world and bring you (similar to these award-winning discoveries) to be amazed? BuzzFeed News Germany introduces you to nine encouragers that you probably haven't heard of before.

1. Thinking components

The Spind agency promotes the development of memristors (a portmanteau of memory and resistor). They are the components for our computers of tomorrow because they are not only an electrical resistance, but also store data at the same time – thinking components, so to speak. Only with their help can we cope with the huge flood of data, says the physicist Stephan Krüger, who developed the memristors together with Heidemarie Schmidt.

2. A two-key principle against cancer

Immunotherapy against cancer has been around for a long time, in which patients are given antibodies that stimulate the body's own defenses. But so far it has only worked poorly because the antibodies only stimulate the T cells or direct them specifically to cancer cells – not both.

A breakthrough innovation by Gundram Jung and Helmut Salih could help here: bispecific antibodies against cancer that can do both and work according to the two-key principle. This means: They dock at two points on the body's own defense cells and thus activate them against tumor cells in the long term.

3. Virus catcher

The Corona pandemic (in which these things were completely normal) has shown how dangerous viral diseases can be. The company capsitec wants to cure them using DNA origami (nanometer-sized shells made of DNA molecules). The shells capture viruses and encapsulate them until the body breaks them down on its own. These “virus traps” could be as world-changing as antibiotics, which have already eliminated the terror of bacterial diseases in past centuries.

4. Optical processors

Computers, cell phones and other technical devices work with processors, i.e. electronic chips that work like a brain and transmit impulses. But what if they weren't electrical impulses, but light impulses? So-called “optical processors” could turn our digital world upside down.

Because: They don't require as much water to produce, save an infinite amount of energy and can process a lot more data, explains Leonardo del Bino, one of the people who want to make light processors marketable. This would reduce the power and cooling requirements enormously compared to conventional processors – this would be real progress, especially for the environment.

5. Robots that eliminate cancer

Curing cancer with an “on and off switch” is the vision of Klaus Wagenbauer, Jonas Funke and Benjamin Kick. The three founders of Plectonic want to equip nanostructures (robots) with antibodies. The robots should be able to react to a corresponding external signal and only “flip the switch” when they detect a tumor cell. Only then do the antibodies activate, which protects healthy tissue.

6. The future of remote communication

The Holodeck, developed by Gixel, is a pair of augmented reality glasses that make it possible to be virtually in the same room, even though one person is sitting in Tokyo and the other in Munich. Similar to the Apple Vision Pro (which we previously imagined, like these inventions, to be different). The glasses are so small and light that you can wear them like a normal model. It shows life-size human bodies and enables real eye contact – the future of remote communication?

7. Alzheimer's active ingredient

Dieter Willbold has developed an active ingredient that could cure Alzheimer's. It eliminates the toxic structures in the brain that multiply and cause those affected to forget. The first studies on healthy volunteers have already been successful – a long-term study with sick people is currently underway.

8. Air bubbles against microplastics

Sprind supports the inventor Roland Damann. He develops machines that use millions of micro air bubbles to remove microplastics from the water. This has not yet been possible on a large scale. They attract the finest microplastic particles (here everyday objects that contain the harmful material) like a magnet and transport them to the surface in water.

9. Giant wind turbines

The higher wind turbines are, the more energy they produce. That's why Horst Bendix from Leipzig wants to build huge wind turbines that are about twice as big as previous wind turbines. He is researching a high-altitude wind turbine in which they will be integrated into existing wind farms as a second level. An idea that could cover our energy needs economically and quickly.

