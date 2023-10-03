The Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee for Federal National Council Elections announced its readiness to receive voters at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo) and the Al Ghail Youth Center to choose their candidates for membership in the National Council during the early voting days today and tomorrow, and the presidential election day next Saturday.

The National Elections Commission has identified nine duties that the voter must adhere to for the success of the electoral process, and five penalties that can be imposed on the voter if he commits an act or behavior that is considered an electoral violation.

In detail, Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, a member of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections, told Emirates Today that the committee has completed its preparations to receive voters at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center and the Al Ghail Youth Center, pointing out that all requirements have become available at the election centers, including vehicle parking. Directing voters to and from the voting center, so that the voter can cast his vote smoothly without any technical obstacles.

The committee identified nine duties on the voter imposed by the general principles of elections on the one hand, and the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections on the other hand, and the voter must adhere to them, as they are necessary for the success of the electoral process, which is not to waste his vote by making sure to vote either through the remote voting system. Remotely (online) via approved digital applications, or through the electronic voting system in approved election centers, whether during the early voting period or on the main election day.

She pointed out that the voter must urge other voters to participate positively in the upcoming Federal National Council elections, and be careful to choose someone to represent him objectively and wisely, far from personal whims. He must choose the most fit elements to represent the people of the Union in the Federal National Council, and who are capable of exercising its legislative and oversight powers. Efficiently and effectively. He must also refrain from committing acts that disrupt the conduct of the electoral process, violate executive instructions, or hinder other voters from casting their votes, and refrain from carrying out electoral propaganda for any candidate inside the polling centers. She stated that the voter must carry the ID card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security when he goes to vote, refrain from using anything that might influence the choices of other voters, deal with the members of the election center committee with respect, carry out their instructions accurately, and leave the center. Election immediately after casting his vote, unless he is a candidate or an agent of one of the candidates.

5 penalties against those who disrupt the electoral process

The National Elections Commission prohibited the voter from any act or behavior that would disrupt the conduct of the electoral process, affect its confidentiality, freedom, or integrity in any way, or disrupt the implementation of any of the provisions of the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections. The Commission identified five penalties that could be imposed on The violating voters are: warning the voter that his name will be excluded from the lists of electoral bodies, obliging him to hand over to the National Elections Commission any amounts he obtained other than what was stated in the executive instructions for the elections, and excluding the name of the violator from the list of the electoral body of the emirate to which he belongs, even if this list is final, etc. This means permanently depriving him of casting his vote in the elections (whether the original or supplementary if they are held), and referring the violating voter to the competent judicial authorities if they deem that the act he committed constitutes a criminal offense, in addition to imposing any other penalties it deems proportionate to the act or behavior carried out by the voter. .