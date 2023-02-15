Reports are from rescue teams in the country; on Tuesday (Feb 14), 10 survivors were rescued

Nine days after the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria, rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble. On Tuesday night (14.Feb.2023), there were still reports of voices under the wreckage.

The death toll in the 2 countries already exceeds 41,218 people. The data were updated on the afternoon of Tuesday (Feb 14). In Turkey alone, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, there are 35,418 dead. Syria numbers at least 5,800.

On the night of Tuesday (14.Feb), Fatma Gungor, a 77-year-old woman, was pulled alive from the rubble of a 7-story building in the city of Adiyaman. Footage of the rescue was shared by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on the social media. Another 9 survivors were rescued during the day.

Watch the rescue (1min09s):

Adıyaman’daki arama kurtarma çalışmalarına aralıksız estek veren Gölcük Tersanesi Komutanlığı personelimiz, Fatma Güngör isimli 77 yaşındaki bir vatandaşımızı depremin 212’nci saatinde enkazdan sağ çıkardı.

Biriz Beraberiz 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/lLkvoCij2W — TC Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 14, 2023

According to the US broadcaster CNN, as time goes by, the search for survivors ceases to be the focus. Offering food and shelter to people who have lost their homes becomes the main objective of humanitarian action, in addition to rebuilding destroyed areas.

The WHO (World Health Organization) said this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) that the earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey are “the worst natural disaster in the European region” in 100 years.

According to Hans Kluge, director of the organization in Europe, the “true cost [do terremoto] is not yet known” and recovery from impacts “it will take time and phenomenal effort”. He also reinforced the call for the international community to help countries. He stated that 26 million people are in need of humanitarian support.

EARTHQUAKES

On February 6, earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. There were tremors of magnitude 7.8. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 magnitude.

The tremors were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when a 7.8-magnitude tremor hit the eastern city of Erzincan.