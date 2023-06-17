The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that an employee may be transferred from a federal entity to another federal entity, or to a local entity, with the employee’s approval or at his request, pointing out that the employee may also be transferred from the federal government sector to the private sector upon his request, according to For human resources procedures approved in the federal government.

The authority stated in the executive regulations of the Federal Human Resources Law that there are nine controls and provisions regulating the transfer of employees of federal government agencies to other entities, whether local or private, including the need for the transferred employee to meet the conditions for filling the job he is transferred to, as well as considering his service as connected, with the consequences. This has implications in accordance with the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law, in addition to the importance of the transferred employee keeping his entitlements and annual leave balances due to him from the employer from which he is transferred, if the transfer is within the federal government.

According to the executive regulations, which will officially enter into force as of next July, the employee transfer controls also include that the entity to which the employee is transferred shall bear all costs and fees that may result from the transfer, including any differences in subscription premiums, in accordance with the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law. And that the transfer of the employee outside the federal entity shall be with the approval of the entity from which he is transferred, and the entity to which he is transferred. The employee may also be transferred to a job that suits his satisfactory condition, based on the medical committee’s report, and in accordance with the transfer rules established in this decision. The employee may also be transferred to a higher vacant position in The entity to which he is transferred, provided that he fulfills the necessary conditions to occupy it, in accordance with the provisions of the Human Resources Law, this Resolution and the Job Evaluation and Description System, and in accordance with the provisions of promotion.

The employee may also be transferred to any other federal entity with his job grade and financial allocations. In the event that the employee is transferred during the fiscal year, his salaries and financial allocations will continue to be paid by the entity from which he was transferred, until the end of the fiscal year, provided that the budget procedures are followed in this regard, and finally, It is permissible to transfer any of the employees within the federal entity based on the requirements of the work interest.

The authority stated that there are three types of powers related to the decision to transfer an employee from one entity to another, according to the employee’s grade and according to the entity to which he is transferred. On the approval of the Council of Ministers in the case of transfer within the federal entity, and by a federal decree in the case of transfer outside the federal entity, and if the job of the Assistant Undersecretary or Executive Director or those of similar status, then the transfer shall be issued by a decision of the head of the federal entity, based on the approval of the Council of Ministers, in The case of transfer within the federal entity and by a decision of the Council of Ministers in the case of transfer outside the federal entity.

And she emphasized that the rest of the jobs are subject to decisions by the head of the federal entity, or whoever he authorizes, in the case of transfer within the federal entity, and with the approval of both the heads of the entity he is transferred from and the one to whom he is transferred, in the case of transfer outside the federal entity to any other entity, in accordance with human resources procedures and regulations. approved by the federal government.

transfer decision

