Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

Split

Despite the economic downturn, some companies are investing in Germany as a business location. Among others, Bifi and Birkenstock will be there.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has announced that he is confident, despite the German economic downturn, which is causing the number of unemployed to rise. Despite the difficult economic situation, some companies are still investing a lot of money in Germany as a business location. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection speaks on request from BuzzFeed News Germany of more than two dozen targeted major investments, with a total planned investment volume of around 80 billion euros.

According to the definition of the Ministry of Economics, large investments include those with a volume of more than 100 million euros – such as the planned plant of the chip manufacturer Infineon in Dresden. Whether pharmaceuticals, battery cell production or hydrogen production – “a diverse biotope with a great willingness to invest has been created, which will also bear clear fruit in the next few years and will help to renew prosperity,” said the Vice Chancellor.

Some companies are investing a few million in Germany as a business location. Bifi and Birkenstock are among them. © Schöning/IMAGO, snowfield photography/IMAGO

Speaking of money: Here are seven things for which Germany sacrifices less money than for the church

Bifi and Birkenstock: These companies invest large sums in Germany

But which companies invest such large sums? BuzzFeed News Germany received the list of companies from circles of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection, which altogether Invest 80 billion euros: it ranges from Bifi to Siemens to Birkenstock.

1. Bifi invests up to 50 million euros

2. Fuji invests up to 50 million euros

3. Deutsche Aircraft invests up to 100 million euros

4. Birkenstock invests over 100 million euros

5. BASF invests over 100 million euros

6. BMW invests over 100 million euros

7. Intel invests over 100 million euros

8. Siemens invests over a billion euros

9. Thyssenkrupp invests over two billion euros

*This list is not complete, but only shows examples of companies that invest in Germany as a business location and are listed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

More about investments: Investing in stocks for retirement must be mandatory!

(With material from the dpa)