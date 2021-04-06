Dubai (Union)

The Board of Directors of the Swimming Federation decided to complete the electoral process to form a new board of directors that would lead the federation during the coming period, based on the response of the clubs members of the Federation’s General Assembly, which agreed to continue after the International Swimming Federation’s response to the amendments to the articles of association was delayed. The Swimming Federation had requested the opinions of the member clubs in completing the electoral process, which was supposed to take place in October of last year, following the delay of the International Federation’s response to the amendments to the articles of association, which was approved by the association for its extraordinary general assembly last February. Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, Secretary-General of the Swimming Federation, confirmed that the Board of Directors decided to complete the electoral process after receiving the clubs ’response, as 9 clubs agreed to complete the procedure, while Dibba Club asked to wait for the response of the International Federation, while 5 clubs did not send the response on the specified date for the decision to be made. Accordingly, the Union decided to resume the electoral process starting next week, when the Election Commission will announce the timetable for completing the procedures. Nine clubs have sent their approval to complete the electoral process, namely Meliha, Al Hamriya, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Wasl, Ajman, Al Jazeera, Sharjah, Al Wahda, Al Ain, and accordingly the Board of Directors decided to send the election file to the relevant committee to set the schedule for the elections.