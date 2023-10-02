Home page World

Felicitas Breschendorf

Housing is becoming increasingly expensive for young people. We’ll show you where you shouldn’t move as a student if you want to save money.

Those who are still studying don’t have it easy on the housing market. Forced at times Lack of housing students in some cities even in gymnasiums. Even if young people find an apartment, there is a high probability that their money will not be enough.

According to a study, the most expensive study location in Germany is Frankfurt. Living in the Main metropolis is particularly expensive because of the high additional costs of four euros per square meter, as shown in the 2023 student housing report by the financial service provider MLP and the German Economic Institute (IW), which was published on Thursday (September 29, 2023).



Frankfurt is overtaking Munich in terms of rental prices

For better comparability, prices were calculated in the report for a 30 square meter model apartment near the university and for a 20 square meter model shared room. After that, new student tenants in Frankfurt have to shell out 696 euros for the small model apartment. For many students it could Making Frankfurt the most disgusting city in Germany.

Frankfurt even replaces the previous leader Munich, where 695 euros have to be paid. For a model shared room with 20 square meters, the price in Frankfurt is 494 euros (Munich 480). Compared to the previous year, rent prices for students in the city on the Main rose by 5.9 percent. If rents continue to rise like this, they will do the math Construction policy spokeswoman for the Greens, with “sharp cuts in the rental markets”.

Find out where you need the most money for rent

Things don’t look much better in other German cities than in Frankfurt and Munich. If you’re currently on You’re looking for an apartment Immoscout24 despairbe warned.

In the following seven cities, students also have to pay particularly high amounts, similar to Frankfurt and Munich. The numbers refer to the average monthly rent of a hypothetical 30 m² apartment in the respective city:

1. Stuttgart: 616 euros

2. Bonn: 598 euros

3. Darmstadt: 571 euros

4. Nuremberg: 559 euros

5. Freiburg: 570 euros

6. Karlsruhe: 554 euros

7. Ulm: 542 euros

